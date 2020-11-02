Just In
SAMSUNG GRAND DIWALI FEST 2020: Discount Offers On Samsung Smartphones
The Festive season in India isn't over yet. We are now getting close to Diwali which is one the most popular festival in the country. To mark its celebrations, smartphone manufacturers and online retail websites have already started offering lucrative deals and discounts for the masses. Samsung, the South Korean tech giant is also offering several deals and discounts on its products. The company is hosting Grand Diwali Fest 2020 where you will be able to get Samsung smartphones with discounts.
During the sale, the company will be offering smartphones in all categories including budget and premium segment. You will be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy S20 FE with price cut at the Samsung Grand Diwali Fest 2020. Here's the complete list:
28% Off On Samsung Galaxy F41
Offers Available On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor
- 32MP front camera
- Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
19% Off On Samsung Galaxy M51
Offers Available On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display, 420 nits brightness, up to 110% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 12MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7000mAh battery
20% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31s
Offers Available On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9611 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB (UFS 2.1) ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 6000 MAh Battery
13% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition
Offers Available On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
40% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Offer Available On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4500 MAh Battery
9% Off On Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Offer Available On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- 5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
32% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Offer Available On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Single SIM / Hybrid SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) with 25W fast charging
21% Off On Off On Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2
Offer Available On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 7.3-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, 6.2-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with One UI 2.5
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP cover and 10MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
9% Off On Galaxy Note 20
Offer Available On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 5G - 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera + 64MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) battery
29% Off On Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Offer Available On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery
5% Off On Galaxy S20
Offer Available On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4000 MAh Battery
23% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10 lite
Offer Available On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
12% Off On Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Offer Available On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
