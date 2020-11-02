SAMSUNG GRAND DIWALI FEST 2020: Discount Offers On Samsung Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

The Festive season in India isn't over yet. We are now getting close to Diwali which is one the most popular festival in the country. To mark its celebrations, smartphone manufacturers and online retail websites have already started offering lucrative deals and discounts for the masses. Samsung, the South Korean tech giant is also offering several deals and discounts on its products. The company is hosting Grand Diwali Fest 2020 where you will be able to get Samsung smartphones with discounts.

During the sale, the company will be offering smartphones in all categories including budget and premium segment. You will be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy S20 FE with price cut at the Samsung Grand Diwali Fest 2020. Here's the complete list: 28% Off On Samsung Galaxy F41 Offers Available On Samsung Online Store

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor

32MP front camera

Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery 19% Off On Samsung Galaxy M51 Offers Available On Samsung Online Store

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display, 420 nits brightness, up to 110% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 12MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

7000mAh battery 20% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31s Offers Available On Samsung Online Store

Key Specs 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB (UFS 2.1) ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

6000 MAh Battery 13% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition Offers Available On Samsung Online Store

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery 40% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Offer Available On Samsung Online Store

Key Specs 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery 9% Off On Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Offer Available On Samsung Online Store

Key Specs 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery 32% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Offer Available On Samsung Online Store

Key Specs 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Single SIM / Hybrid SIM

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) with 25W fast charging 21% Off On Off On Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Offer Available On Samsung Online Store

Key Specs 7.3-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, 6.2-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with One UI 2.5

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP cover and 10MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery 9% Off On Galaxy Note 20 Offer Available On Samsung Online Store

Key Specs 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

5G - 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with OneUI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera + 64MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) battery 29% Off On Galaxy Note 10 Plus Offer Available On Samsung Online Store

Key Specs 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery 5% Off On Galaxy S20 Offer Available On Samsung Online Store

Key Specs 6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4000 MAh Battery 23% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10 lite Offer Available On Samsung Online Store

Key Specs 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery 12% Off On Galaxy Note 10 Lite Offer Available On Samsung Online Store

Key Specs 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

