Samsung Independence Day Freedom Sale: Discount Offers On Samsung Premium Smartphones

Samsung has just expanded its foldable phone range. However, these phones are yet to begin shipping. This also means you can get a discount on some of the older generation of foldable phones. The Samsung Independence Day Freedom Sale is now offering a huge discount on some of the premium Galaxy S and Galaxy Z phones. For instance, the Samsung Independence Day Freedom Sale is offering a discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and more.

The Samsung Independence Day Freedom Sale is offering a huge discount on foldable phones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is now available for Rs. 1,18,999 after a whopping 13 percent discount. Buyers can also check out premium phones under the Samsung Galaxy S series.

The Samsung Independence Day Freedom Sale is offering the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for Rs. 1,04,999. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy S21 FE are also available for Rs. 38,000 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is available with a 13 percent price cut.

Apart from smartphones, the Samsung Independence Day Freedom Sale is offering a discount on smartwatches and earbuds. When you buy any of these premium smartphones, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for just Rs. 2,999. Here are more details about the Samsung Independence Day Freedom Sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (47% Off) Offer:

MRP: Rs. 74,999 ; Independence Day Sale Price: Rs. 38,000 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 47% discount during Independence Day Freedom Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,000 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (17% Off) Offer:

MRP: Rs. 131,999 ; Independence Day Sale Price: Rs. 104,999 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at 17% discount during Independence Day Freedom Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 104,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy S22+ (13% Off) Offer:

MRP: Rs. 101,999 ; Independence Day Sale Price: Rs. 83,999 Samsung Galaxy S22+ is available at 13% discount during Independence Day Freedom Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 83,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy S22 (15% Off) Offer:

MRP: Rs. 85,999 ; Independence Day Sale Price: Rs. 67,999 Samsung Galaxy S22 is available at 15% discount during Independence Day Freedom Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 67,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (11% Off) Offer:

MRP: Rs. 95,999 ; Independence Day Sale Price: Rs. 59,999 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at 11% discount during Independence Day Freedom Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (13% Off) Offer:

MRP: Rs. 171,999 ; Independence Day Sale Price: Rs. 118,999 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 13% discount during Independence Day Freedom Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 118,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (8GB | 128GB) (12% Off) Offer:

MRP: Rs. 47,490 ; Independence Day Sale Price: Rs. 36,999 Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is available at 12% discount during Independence Day Freedom Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (6GB | 128GB) (23% Off) Offer:

MRP: Rs. 40,999 ; Independence Day Sale Price: Rs. 30,499 Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is available at 23% discount during Independence Day Freedom Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 30,499 onwards during the sale.

