Samsung Mobile Fest: Upto 30% off on mid-range, budget, high-end smartphones

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, this can be just the right time for you. Samsung, one of the most popular and biggest smartphone brand around the globe is offering upto 30% off on its mobile phones for Indian consumers.
The Korean tech giant has partnered with e-commerce marketplace Amazon.in and is offering some noteworthy discounts on its entire product lineup. Under the Samsung Mobile Fest, consumers in India can grab Samsung's budget, mid-range and flagship smartphones at upto 30% off.
Samsung has a good reach in the Indian market and an overall better customer service infrastructure in India as compared to the recent Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Gionee, Huawei, etc. The company's handsets selling at discounted prices makes them a great buy for consumers.
Here's the list of Samsung device selling on discounted prices.
11% off on Samsung Galaxy on 7 Pro
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch TFT HD Display
- 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3000mAh Battery
10% off Samsung Galaxy on5 Pro
Key Features
- 5 Inch TFT HD Display With 234.35 PPI
- 1.3 GHz Exynos 3475 Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 8MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi/NFC
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 2600mAh Battery
13% off on Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
15% off on Samsung Galaxy on8
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
24% off on Samsung Metro 350 (Blue-Black)
Key Features
- 2.4-inch (6.12 centimeters) QVGA display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution and 262K color support
- 2MP primary camera
- 312MHz single core processor
- 32MB RAM and dual SIM (GSM+GSM)
- 1200mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 12 hours
13% off on Samsung Galaxy J5 (New 2016 edition) (Gold, 16 GB)
Key Features
- 5.2-inch Super Amoled capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution 16M color support
- 13MP primary camera with FHD recording
- 5MP front facing camera
- Android v6 Marshmallow operating system
- 1.2GHz Qualcomm MSM8916 quad core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB and dual SIM (micro+micro) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3100mAH lithium-ion battery
18% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime SM-G610F (Gold, 16GB)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
15% off on Samsung Galaxy J Max
Key Features
- 7-inch (1280 × 800 pixels) WXGA TFT display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core processor
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 6 4G DUOS SM-J210FZDDINS (Gold, 8GB)
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2600mAh battery
24% off on Samsung Note 5 DS (Silver Titanium, 32GB)
Key Features
- 5.7-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) (518ppi) Super AMOLED curved dual edge display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.1GHz + Quad 1.5GHz) 64 bit, 14nm Exynos 7420 processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery, Fast Charging (wired and wireless)
11% off on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge SM-G935FZDUINS (Silver Titanium, 32GB)
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- LTE
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- IP68
- Always-On Display
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3600 MAh Battery