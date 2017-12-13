Samsung smartphones that were launched in 2017

Samsung is one of the global leaders in the smartphone market segment. The company has been launching several smartphones in different lineups.

Samsung has announced three flagship models this year as usual. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were launched in March while the Galaxy Note 8 was launched in August. Apart from these, the company has a slew of other smartphones too in the Galaxy J, Galaxy A and Galaxy C series.

Also, there is the Galaxy On series of mid-range smartphones in the market. Given that the company has launched several such models since the starting of this year, we have come up with a list of all the Samsung smartphones launched this year. Check out the same from here.

