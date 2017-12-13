Samsung smartphones that were launched in 2017

Samsung is one of the global leaders in the smartphone market segment. The company has been launching several smartphones in different lineups.
Samsung has announced three flagship models this year as usual. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were launched in March while the Galaxy Note 8 was launched in August. Apart from these, the company has a slew of other smartphones too in the Galaxy J, Galaxy A and Galaxy C series.
Also, there is the Galaxy On series of mid-range smartphones in the market. Given that the company has launched several such models since the starting of this year, we have come up with a list of all the Samsung smartphones launched this year. Check out the same from here.
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 19,900
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 13MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Buy At Price of Rs 67,900
Key Features
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash
- secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA)
Samsung Galaxy S8
Buy At Price of Rs 53,900
Key Features
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A5 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 17,990
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- NFC
- Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 20,990
Key Features
- 5.7 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- NFC
- Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3600mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 58,900
Key Features
- 6.2-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 529ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE,
- 3500mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging
Samsung Galaxy J5 2017
- 5.2 Inch HD Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 2017
- 5.5 Inch FHD Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3600mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 MAX
Buy At Price of Rs 16,900
Key Features
- 5.7 Inch Full HD Display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay Mini
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 2017
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4 GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A3 2017
- 4.7Inch HD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- NFC
- Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2350mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT
Buy At Price of Rs 10,455
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 6,990
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch SAMOLED Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- FM Radio
- 2000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy C7 PRO
Buy At Price of Rs 24,599
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy C5 PRO
- 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge
- 5.0 inches TFT capacitive touchscreen
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430
- 16 GB, 1.5 GB RAM
- 5 MP rear camera
- 2MP front camera
- Removable Li-Ion 2600 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4
- 5 Inch HD Display
- 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- IP68 Certified
- Water And Dust Proof
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 2800 MAh Battery
Samsung Z4
Buy At Price of Rs 5,780
Key Features
- 4.5-inch (800 × 480 pixels) WVGA 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- expandable memory with microSD
- Tizen OS 3.0
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 4V VoLTE
- 2,050 mAh battery