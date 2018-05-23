Samsung Summer Fest: Offers on Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy A8 Plus, Galaxy on7 Prime and more

Related Articles
We all know South Korean tech giant Samsung has a strong hold of user base in India. The company is known for its smartphones and consumer electronics and for using the latest technology when it comes to its devices.
Samsung has a wide range of product in its kitty and has something to offer in all the price ranges. Now Samsung is holding a summer FEST for the Indian users and will be offering a number of devices at a discounted price.
The list includes Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy A8 Plus, Galaxy on7 & and more.
15% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
MRP Price: Rs 51,990
Discount Price: Rs 43,990
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
17% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus
MRP Price: Rs 45,990
Discount Price: Rs 37,990
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front camera
- secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
7% off on Samsung Galaxy on7 Prime
MRP Price: Rs 14,990
Discount Price: Rs 12,990
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
17 % off on Samsung Galaxy S8
MRP Price: Rs 45,990
Discount Price: Rs Rs 37,990
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
14% off on Samsung Galaxy on MAX
MRP Price: Rs 13,900
Discount Price: Rs 11,990
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
13% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
MRP Price: Rs 7,490
Discount Price: Rs 6,490
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
14% off on Samsung Galaxy on5 Pro
MRP Price: Rs 6,990
Discount Price: Rs 5,690
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
17% off on Samsung Galaxy on5
MRP Price: Rs 6,900
Discount Price: Rs 5,690
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
15% off on Samsung Galaxy on Nxt
MRP Price: Rs 12,900
Discount Price: Rs 10,900
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy on7 Pro
MRP Price: Rs 7,490
Discount Price: Rs 6,990
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/ GLONASS
- 3000mAh battery