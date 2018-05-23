Samsung Summer Fest: Offers on Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy A8 Plus, Galaxy on7 Prime and more

We all know South Korean tech giant Samsung has a strong hold of user base in India. The company is known for its smartphones and consumer electronics and for using the latest technology when it comes to its devices.

Samsung has a wide range of product in its kitty and has something to offer in all the price ranges. Now Samsung is holding a summer FEST for the Indian users and will be offering a number of devices at a discounted price.

The list includes Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy A8 Plus, Galaxy on7 & and more.

15% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus MRP Price: Rs 51,990

Discount Price: Rs 43,990

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery 17% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus MRP Price: Rs 45,990

Discount Price: Rs 37,990

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera

secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 7% off on Samsung Galaxy on7 Prime MRP Price: Rs 14,990

Discount Price: Rs 12,990

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 17 % off on Samsung Galaxy S8 MRP Price: Rs 45,990

Discount Price: Rs Rs 37,990

Key Specs 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery 14% off on Samsung Galaxy on MAX MRP Price: Rs 13,900

Discount Price: Rs 11,990

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 13% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro MRP Price: Rs 7,490

Discount Price: Rs 6,490

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery 14% off on Samsung Galaxy on5 Pro MRP Price: Rs 6,990

Discount Price: Rs 5,690

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual (micro) SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery 17% off on Samsung Galaxy on5 MRP Price: Rs 6,900

Discount Price: Rs 5,690

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1.5GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)

Dual (micro) SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery 15% off on Samsung Galaxy on Nxt MRP Price: Rs 12,900

Discount Price: Rs 10,900

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 6% off on Samsung Galaxy on7 Pro MRP Price: Rs 7,490

Discount Price: Rs 6,990

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/ GLONASS

3000mAh battery