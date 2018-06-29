Smartphone camera terms you should know

Megapixel (MP)

This is obviously the first thing that comes to anyone's mind when the talk becomes about a smartphone camera. It stands for millions of pixels and an image is made up of tiny units that are called pixels (1MP means one million pixels). The higher the number of megapixels in a camera, the better the image the camera can produce.

Aperture (f/stop)

The aperture is a hole in the camera. While the pupil in our eyes controls the amount of light that can get through the lens and the camera sensor. It is represented as f/1.5, f/2.4 and so on. A lower aperture value means that more light can pass through the lens.

Optical image stabilization

Moving lens elements and a gyroscope sensor is taken advantage of to move the lens module sideways or up and down in order to counter the moments of the camera that is recorded by the gyroscopic sensor. Taking pictures in a low light or recording videos can be much easier with these features to help you out.

Shutter speed

The shutter speed helps to control the brightness of an image. You can get brighter images if your shutter speed is slower, this feature is especially helpful if you happen to be taking pictures in condition with a lesser light.

ISO

The sensitivity your camera has for light is determined by ISO. You can get better-looking photos even in low light conditions.

The image sensitivity ratings for cameras are governed by ISO which stands for International Standards Organization.

Depth of field

The Depth of field means the area in an image that is in focus. If an image has everything in focus, that means, it has a deeper depth of field. And if an image only has its foreground or only the background in focus, that means that it has a shallow depth of field.

Flash

When the conditions are well lit, all smartphones are capable of taking fantastic pictures. But when taking a low-light photograph, most of the camera fails, the advantage of camera flash comes into play during these conditions.

The two types of flash that are available are called LED and True Tone LED. The first one is the one that is mostly used in budget and mid-range smartphones. True Tone LED is a combination of white and amber LED and is available in modern high-end smartphones.