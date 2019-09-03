Just In
Buying Guide – Best Smartphones With Quad Rear Cameras To Buy In India Right Now
To remain dominant in the market, smartphone makers always adopt innovation. Earlier, we were used to dual-rear camera-based handsets, and now the devices can be seen with up to quad-camera modules. There are a few exceptional phones that house up to five sensors at their rear part.
Some of these devices have been positioned to the list that you can see below. From the list, you can have the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series phones whose camera allows for HDR10+ shooting. And, with their S-pens, you can edit captured videos. The exceptional Nokia 9 PureView in the list has a Zeiss Optics-based five rear cameras. It has some improved camera modes and functions which help generate next-gen images and videos.
Surprisingly, an affordable Realme 5 Pro makes to the list. The smartphone's quad sensors include a 48MP primary camera which is AI-based, resulting in some ultra-refined shots.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 79,999
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
MRP: Rs. 69,999
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
Huawei P30 Pro
MRP: Rs. 71,990
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP + TOF 3D camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery with HUAWEI SuperCharge fast charging
Realme 5 Pro
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4035mAh battery
Nokia 9 PureView
MRP: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3320mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
MRP: Rs. 26,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP + 5MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Realme 5
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP +2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Splash resistant
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
