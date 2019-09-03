Buying Guide – Best Smartphones With Quad Rear Cameras To Buy In India Right Now

Some of these devices have been positioned to the list that you can see below. From the list, you can have the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series phones whose camera allows for HDR10+ shooting. And, with their S-pens, you can edit captured videos. The exceptional Nokia 9 PureView in the list has a Zeiss Optics-based five rear cameras. It has some improved camera modes and functions which help generate next-gen images and videos.

Surprisingly, an affordable Realme 5 Pro makes to the list. The smartphone's quad sensors include a 48MP primary camera which is AI-based, resulting in some ultra-refined shots.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

MRP: Rs. 69,999

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging

Huawei P30 Pro

MRP: Rs. 71,990

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP + TOF 3D camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery with HUAWEI SuperCharge fast charging

Realme 5 Pro

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4035mAh battery

Nokia 9 PureView

MRP: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3320mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A9 2018

MRP: Rs. 26,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP + 5MP camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

Realme 5

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs