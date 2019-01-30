ENGLISH

Smartphones expected to be launched at MWC 2019: LG G8, Xperia XZ, Galaxy S10, Nokia 9 and more

    As per the recent MWC 2019 report, users can expect to see some newly launched devices from almost all the smartphone makers. Few of these new devices will surely come with newer feature sets, including 5G connectivity and foldable screens.

    Smartphones expected to be launched at MWC 2019

     

    Even Google announced software support in Android for foldable screen smartphones and tablets last year, making it easier for OEMs to make such devices. These new handsets have been mentioned in the listing below.

    There are quite many innovative features that you can find in these upcoming smartphones. Some of them are coming with Snapdragon 865 processor which makes the multitasking lot smoother. You can get to see these devices coming with 18W fast charger, while some also come along with wireless charging technology.

    From Samsung, you can expect some Galaxy devices which will sport infinity O-display panel and can come with up to triple rear camera module. The Galaxy S10 Lite is touted to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which makes this device really a unique creation. Once these devices are out in the form of press releases or launch events, you can surely find some other jaw-dropping attributes.

    Sony Xperia XZ4

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.55-inch OLED display
    • 16MP + 16MP + 5MP triple rear lenses
    • an octa-core processor
    • 6GB RAM
    • an inbuilt storage of 64GB
    • expanded up to 512GB
    • a Li-ion battery having a capacity of 3,900mAh

    LG G8

    Rumored Key Specs

    • An OLED display
    • Snapdragon 855
    • 3D camera
    • 4GB RAM and 64GB storage
    • support 2TB microSD cards

    Samsung Galaxy S10

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.1 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI
    • Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
    • Octa-core
    • 512 GB, 8 GB RAM / 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
    • microSD, up to 512 GB
    • 12 MP + 12 MP Rear camera
    • 8 MP front camera
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED complete bezel-less screen
    • an octa-core processor
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset
    • 6GB RAM
    • a 12MP + 12MP + 5MP rear camera
    • huge capacity of 3,300mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a seductively curved 6.44-inch Quad-HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • 16MP + 16MP + 13MP triple rear cameras
    • 8MP and 5MP front shooters
    • a 128GB ROM expandable up to 400GB
    • a 4,100mAh Li-on battery

     

    Nokia 9

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 5.99-inch (1,440 x 2,560 pixels) screen with 490 PPI pixel density
    • powered by two Kryo 385 quad-core processors
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MSM8998 chipset
    • 16MP + 16MP dual back cameras
    • 21MP front camera
    • 4,150 mAh Li-Po battery

    HTC U13

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 5.9in (2160x1440) curved AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor
    • a 21Mp + 16Mp dual-lens camera at the rear plus
    • a 16Mp selfie camera
    • 6- or 8GB of RAM
    • 128- or 256GB storage
    • a 5,100mAh battery

    OnePlus 7

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.4-inch bezel-less Optic AMOLED FHD display
    • a triple primary camera setup having 24MP + 12MP + 8MP resolution lenses
    • 24MP front shooter with screen flash
    • a 64GB fixed internal storage
    • a 4,150mAh Li-Po battery

    Huawei P30

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.1 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Octa-core
    • 128 GB, 8 GB RAM
    • 40 MP+20 MP+8 MP rear camera
    • 24 MP front camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po battery

    Motorola Razr V4

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.1 inch Display Super AMOLED TouchScreen
    • Android
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Adreno 630
    • 6GB/8GB RAM
    • 64GB/128 GB internal memory
    • 16MP + 24 MP Front camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Non Removable Li-ion 4000mAh Battery

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
