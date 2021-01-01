Smartphones Running Android 4.0.3: Full List Of Phones Running Android 4.0.3

List Of Phones Running Android 4.0.3

Android 4.0.3 brought in several new additions and improved the overall software aspect of the Android smartphone. To note, Android 4.0 was at its prime in 2012 and one can find several devices from 2012 and 2013 running this version. Here is a compiled list of smartphones running Android 4.0.3, listing according to the manufacturer:

Sony

Sony has been one of the top players in the smartphone market, especially back in 2012 and 2013. Some of the Sony smartphones running Android 4.0.3 are Sony Xperia Table S, Xperia Miro, Xperia Tipo, Xperia Neo L, and Sony Ericsson Xperia Active.

Acer

Acer is more popular for its laptops. Today, we have several laptops dedicated to gaming. Back in 2012 and 2013, Acer launched several smartphones running Android 4.0.3, which are Acer Cloud Mobile, Acer Liquid Gallant, Acer Liquid Gallant Duo, and Acer Liquid Glow.

Huawei

Huawei is a well-established brand when it comes to top smartphones, 5G supported equipment, and so on. Smartphones like Huawei Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, MediaPad 7 Lite, Ascend D, Quad, and Huawei Honor were launched with Android 4.0.3.

Samsung

Samsung is known for a wide range of devices, including premium flagships like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and so on. Back in 2012 and 2013, Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 and Galaxy Nexus, which ran Android 4.0.3.

HTC

HTC dominates the list of smartphones running Android 4.0.3. HTC Droid Incredible, HTC One V, HTC One X, HTC One S, HTC One S C2, HTC Desire V, HTC Desire C, HTC Desire S, HTC EVO V 4G, HTC EVO 4G LTE, HTC EVO 4G+, HTC EVO 3D, HTC Velocity, HTC Vivid, TC Sensation, HTC Sensation XL, HTC Sensation XE, HTC Amaze 4G, and the HTC Rhyme are the smartphones running this version Android.

NGM

NGM isn't that well heard of. However, back in 2012 and 2013, the company launched the NGM WeMove Atlantis, WeMove Legend that ran Android 4.0.3.

LG

LG has reinvented the smartphone design with phones like the LG Velvet and LG Wing. However, looking back, devices like the LG Optimus L5 and the LG Optimus 4X HD were launched running Android 4.0.3.

Others

Apart from the aforementioned smartphones, devices like the Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Micromax A90, Kyocera Hydro, Meizu MX, Philips Xenium W732, Asus Padfone, and the Pantech Burst run Android 4.0.3 and were quite popular when launched.