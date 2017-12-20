Smartphones with unique features launched so far this year

Who would not want a smartphone that has unique capabilities and functionalities? These days, stylish looks and unique features are the ones that will set the smartphones different from the others those have similar aspects.

With the popularity of smartphones, several brands have come into play. However, not many of them have distinguished offerings that can stand out from the rest in terms of competition. Understanding this trend, some manufacturers are implementing distinct and exclusive features in their offerings so that they can take a different path and grab the attention of users.

Today, we have come up with a slew of such smartphones those are launched so far this year. These smartphones are the first ones to come with these exclusive features. Take a glance over here to know more about the unique smartphones launched in 2017.

Nokia 8 - Bothie feature The Nokia is the first smartphone that is unique from its siblings in a way. The device is the first one from HMD to feature the Carl Zeiss optics. But this cannot be a unique feature as we have seen the Carl Zeiss optics in the Lumia smartphones launched in the past. Talking about the unique feature, the Nokia 8 came with the Bothie aka Dual Sight feature. The Bothie feature lets users capture photos and videos through both the front and rear cameras at the same time. After capturing the shots, users can combine both the images and videos into one. This feature has gained popularity that the company used it in the mid-ranger - the Nokia 7 as well and there are claims that even the Nokia 9 will be launched with the feature. Even the budget smartphone - the InFocus Vision 3 came with such a feature and named it DualFie. Apple iPhone X – Animoji The iPhone X that was unveiled in September along with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The device is different from the other iPhones as it is the tenth-anniversary edition model. Besides this, the smartphone comes along with an OLED display, a TrueDepth sensor at the front, cutout to house the same at the top bezel, and the Face ID facial recognition technology instead of the Touch ID sensor. Besides these, the iPhone X has a unique feature that has made its way for the first time on a smartphone. Well, the talk is about the Animoji feature. The animated emoji feature can read your facial expressions and voice with the TrueDepth camera at the front. It can mimic the same in different varieties of stickers and emojis as per your preference. You can send messages with your voice and facial expressions in the form of animated characters. Following Apple, this concept was launched with the Honor V10 aka View 10. LG K7i – Mosquito repelling technology The LG K7i smartphone that was launched this year is touted to the world's first smartphone to feature the Ultrasonic Mosquito Away technology. This technology will keep the mosquitoes away from the vicinity of the smartphone. It uses sound waves of ultrasonic frequencies such as 30KHz those are inaudible to humans but only to mosquitoes so that it can repel them away. This technology is given as a part of the company's special Mosquito Away back cover and users need to swap to this special cover to use this feature. LG has touted that the smartphone was able to repel almost 72.32% of mosquitoes in the testing phase without causing any harm to the hearing ability of the people around. Moto X4 – Project Fi Moto X4 that was unveiled at the IFA 2017 tech show in early September came with the special Project Fi feature introduced by Google. The Project Fi is a wireless virtual mobile network that can switch your phone to the strongest network that is available in the specific location. This feature will avoid call drops due to the lack of signal strength and slow internet browsing experience. If there are any free and secure Wi-Fi hotspots around you, then the Project F will immediately connect you to the network. This way, the Project Fi feature will keep you connected all the time and save your mobile data as well. Razer phone – 120Hz refresh rate The Razer phone that was launched by the gaming hardware brand is a high-end device that is meant for the gaming enthusiasts. In order to cope up with the face-paced and intense games, the smartphone has a Quad HD 5.72-inch IGZO LCD display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Eventually, the screen of the Razer smartphone can refresh itself 120 times in a second that means it can show up to 120 different images every second. This makes the Razer phone the first one to have the fastest refresh rate for high-end gaming.