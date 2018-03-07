Smartphones unveiled at the MWC 2018 that are coming to India soon

At the MWC 2018 tech show, several smartphones were unveiled by many companies such as Samsung, HMD Global, LG, Alcatel and more. Samsung introduced the flagship smartphones - Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ and these smartphones have been launched in India starting from Rs. 57,900 and the sale will start on March 16.

Having said that, it is time for the other companies to also gear up and launch their new smartphones in India.

We have already come across speculations that HMD Global might launch the Nokia smartphones introduced at the MWC 2018 tech show sometime in the second quarter of this year. Even their possible pricing have been leaked by the media reports. Likewise, the other brands are focused on releasing their devices in the global markets including India.

Having said that, it is time to expect the launch of these smartphones in India and that is what we will see here. Take a look at the possible launch time frame of the MWC 2018 launches in India from below.

Nokia 8 Sirocco Key Specs

5.5 inches P-OLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Octa-core (4x2.5 GHz Kryo & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo)

microSD, up to 256 GB card slot

128 GB internal memory

6 GB RAM

12 MP + 12 MP Rear camera

5Mp front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3260 mAh battery Nokia 8110 4G Key Specs

2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display

1.1GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU

512MB RAM

4GB internal storage

expandable memory up with microSD

Single / Dual SIM (micro + nano)

Smart Feature OS powered by KaiOS

2MP rear camera with LED flash

Drip protection (IP52)

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery LG V30s Thinq Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (V30S ThinQ) / 256GB storage (V30S+ ThinQ)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX 6.0+

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Sony Xperia XZ2 Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh Battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Qi Wireless charging Alcatel 5 Key Specs

5.7 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display

1.5 GHz MT6750 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

12MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

Dual 13MP + 5MP Front Camera With Flash

WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery Alcatel 3V Key Specs

6.0-inch FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 18:9 IPS display

1.45GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2 GB LPDDR3 RAM

16GB onboard storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

16 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras with dual LED flash

8 MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Alcatel 3X Key Specs

5.7 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display

1.28GHz MT6739 Quad-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With Flash

WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery Alcatel 3 Key Specs

5.5 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display

1.28GHz MT6737T Quad-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

16MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With Flash

WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery Alcatel 1X Key Features

5.3 Inch 18:9 FWVGA+ Touch Screen Display

1.28GHz MT6739 Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With Flash

WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC

Fingerprint Sensor

2460 MAh Battery ASUS Zenfone 5 (ZE620KL) Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB /128GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Asus Zenfone Max (M1) Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU / 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 8.0 Nougat with ZenUI 5.0

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens

8MP / 13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery ASUS Zenfone 5 Lite Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with glove touch support

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU / Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo) with Zen UI 5.0

16MP rear camera with LED flash with secondary 120-degree wide-angle camera

20MP front camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery ASUS Zenfone 5Z (Z5620KL) Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact Key Specs

5-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo) Single / Dual SIM Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

5MP front-facing camera 4G VoLTE

2870mAh Battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

