Smartphones unveiled at the MWC 2018 that are coming to India soon

At the MWC 2018 tech show, several smartphones were unveiled by many companies such as Samsung, HMD Global, LG, Alcatel and more. Samsung introduced the flagship smartphones - Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ and these smartphones have been launched in India starting from Rs. 57,900 and the sale will start on March 16.
Having said that, it is time for the other companies to also gear up and launch their new smartphones in India.
We have already come across speculations that HMD Global might launch the Nokia smartphones introduced at the MWC 2018 tech show sometime in the second quarter of this year. Even their possible pricing have been leaked by the media reports. Likewise, the other brands are focused on releasing their devices in the global markets including India.
Having said that, it is time to expect the launch of these smartphones in India and that is what we will see here. Take a look at the possible launch time frame of the MWC 2018 launches in India from below.
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Key Specs
- 5.5 inches P-OLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
- Octa-core (4x2.5 GHz Kryo & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo)
- microSD, up to 256 GB card slot
- 128 GB internal memory
- 6 GB RAM
- 12 MP + 12 MP Rear camera
- 5Mp front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3260 mAh battery
Nokia 8110 4G
- 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display
- 1.1GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU
- 512MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory up with microSD
- Single / Dual SIM (micro + nano)
- Smart Feature OS powered by KaiOS
- 2MP rear camera with LED flash
- Drip protection (IP52)
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
LG V30s Thinq
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (V30S ThinQ) / 256GB storage (V30S+ ThinQ)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX 6.0+
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Sony Xperia XZ2
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh Battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Qi Wireless charging
Alcatel 5
- 5.7 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display
- 1.5 GHz MT6750 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 12MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- Dual 13MP + 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Alcatel 3V
- 6.0-inch FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 18:9 IPS display
- 1.45GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB onboard storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 16 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras with dual LED flash
- 8 MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Alcatel 3X
- 5.7 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display
- 1.28GHz MT6739 Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Alcatel 3
- 5.5 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display
- 1.28GHz MT6737T Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With Flash
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Alcatel 1X
- 5.3 Inch 18:9 FWVGA+ Touch Screen Display
- 1.28GHz MT6739 Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2460 MAh Battery
ASUS Zenfone 5 (ZE620KL)
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB /128GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Asus Zenfone Max (M1)
- 5.7-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU / 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 8.0 Nougat with ZenUI 5.0
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- 8MP / 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
ASUS Zenfone 5 Lite
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with glove touch support
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU / Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo) with Zen UI 5.0
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash with secondary 120-degree wide-angle camera
- 20MP front camera with soft LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
ASUS Zenfone 5Z (Z5620KL)
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
- 5-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) Single / Dual SIM Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera 4G VoLTE
- 2870mAh Battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
