Smartphones with JIO Cash back, Data offers: iPhone 8, Redmi 5A, Google Pixel 2, Vivo 7 Plus

Reliance Jio has lined up several attractive offers for a slew of latest smartphones those have been released in the country. The offer provided for each smartphone is different. While the iPhones come along with a cash back offer and 70% buyback offer, the Pixel 2 XL buyers will get Rs. 22,999 worth benefits.
However, this does not mean that the telecom operator is focusing only on the high-end and premium market segment as the entry-level and budget smartphones are also included in the list.
Recently, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 5A at a budget price point calling it the Desh ka Smartphone. Jio and Xiaomi have teamed for this smartphone as well offering a cash back offers for the buyers who use a Jio SIM card.
As the list includes many models, we at GizBot have lined up the variants offers that Reliance Jio has got for various smartphones over here. Take a look at the the models and choose which one would be a better one for you to buy.
Buy an iPhone 8 with Jio - iPhone monthly plan and get 70% Buyback after 12 months
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
Buy an iPhone 8 Plus with Jio - iPhone monthly plan and get 70% Buyback after 12 months
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Offer: Jio Prime to enjoy the benefits of Jio Prime membership along with Jio DHAN DHANA DHAN.
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera, OIS, f/1.9 aperture, LED flash
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging
Redmi 5A (Offer: Rs 1,000 cashback with Jio Digital Life. Unlimited benefits on recharge of Rs199/pm.)
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)
Google Pixel 2 (Offer: Jio users get benefits worth Rs 14,999, 1 yr unlimited voice & data + exchange bonus)
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 95% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,700mAh battery with fast charging
Jio VIVO V7+ 4G Data Offer- Get up to 100 GB Additional Jio 4G Data
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, OmniVision OV16880 sensor, PDAF
- 24MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3225mAh built-in battery
Jio VIVO V7 4G Data Offer- Get up to 100 GB Additional Jio 4G Data
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, OmniVision OV16880 sensor, PDAF
- 24MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery