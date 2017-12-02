Smartphones with JIO Cash back, Data offers: iPhone 8, Redmi 5A, Google Pixel 2, Vivo 7 Plus

Reliance Jio has lined up several attractive offers for a slew of latest smartphones those have been released in the country. The offer provided for each smartphone is different. While the iPhones come along with a cash back offer and 70% buyback offer, the Pixel 2 XL buyers will get Rs. 22,999 worth benefits.

However, this does not mean that the telecom operator is focusing only on the high-end and premium market segment as the entry-level and budget smartphones are also included in the list.

Recently, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 5A at a budget price point calling it the Desh ka Smartphone. Jio and Xiaomi have teamed for this smartphone as well offering a cash back offers for the buyers who use a Jio SIM card.

As the list includes many models, we at GizBot have lined up the variants offers that Reliance Jio has got for various smartphones over here. Take a look at the the models and choose which one would be a better one for you to buy.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Buy an iPhone 8 with Jio - iPhone monthly plan and get 70% Buyback after 12 months Click Here to Buy This Offer

Key Features

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant Buy an iPhone 8 Plus with Jio - iPhone monthly plan and get 70% Buyback after 12 months Click Here to Buy This Offer

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Offer: Jio Prime to enjoy the benefits of Jio Prime membership along with Jio DHAN DHANA DHAN. Click Here to Buy This Offer

Key Features

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera, OIS, f/1.9 aperture, LED flash

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

4G LTE

5000mAh battery with Fast Charging Redmi 5A (Offer: Rs 1,000 cashback with Jio Digital Life. Unlimited benefits on recharge of Rs199/pm.) Click Here to Buy This Offer

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) Google Pixel 2 (Offer: Jio ​user​s get ​benefits worth​ Rs 14,999, 1 yr unlimited voice & data + exchange bonus) Click Here to Buy This Offer

Key Features

5-inch (1920x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 95% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

2,700mAh battery with fast charging Jio VIVO V7+ 4G Data Offer- Get up to 100 GB Additional Jio 4G Data Click Here to Buy This Offer

Key Features 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, OmniVision OV16880 sensor, PDAF

24MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3225mAh built-in battery Jio VIVO V7 4G Data Offer- Get up to 100 GB Additional Jio 4G Data Click Here to Buy This Offer

Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, OmniVision OV16880 sensor, PDAF

24MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery