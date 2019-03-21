Best Smartphones with triple cameras available under Rs. 30,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones are getting more and more advanced with the passage of time. Now some of the devices come up with triple or more rear camera configuration. Since we are restricted to phones falling under Rs. 30K, we would like you to know more details of such(triple-rear) camera set up. These devices can be traced out in the list attached below.

Amongst triple sensors, these handsets feature at least one sensor to be of 48MP. With such a whooping sensor, users can have world-class photography. The photos captured look rich in details with the use of a depth sensor.

These cameras are AI based. Such app offers a dedicated Night mode which captures bright and well-lit shots. Their cameras can also record in 4K resolution. These handsets support EIS which adds impeccable stability to the captured pictures.

In addition, these handsets also come with some other excelling features. Like use of massive battery backup with fast charging support, large and bright display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.2%- offering an ideal and breathtaking cinematic experience, and more.

Samsung Galaxy M30

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle cameras

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V15 Pro

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 million quad pixel + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A50

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery