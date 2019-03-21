ENGLISH

    Best Smartphones with triple cameras available under Rs. 30,000

    By
    |

    Smartphones are getting more and more advanced with the passage of time. Now some of the devices come up with triple or more rear camera configuration. Since we are restricted to phones falling under Rs. 30K, we would like you to know more details of such(triple-rear) camera set up. These devices can be traced out in the list attached below.

    Amongst triple sensors, these handsets feature at least one sensor to be of 48MP. With such a whooping sensor, users can have world-class photography. The photos captured look rich in details with the use of a depth sensor.

    These cameras are AI based. Such app offers a dedicated Night mode which captures bright and well-lit shots. Their cameras can also record in 4K resolution. These handsets support EIS which adds impeccable stability to the captured pictures.

    In addition, these handsets also come with some other excelling features. Like use of massive battery backup with fast charging support, large and bright display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.2%- offering an ideal and breathtaking cinematic experience, and more.

    Samsung Galaxy M30

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle cameras
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

    Vivo V15 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48 million quad pixel + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

     

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • In-display Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A7 2018

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 24MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 15:28 [IST]
