Sony Xperia 5: Key Features Make It A True Flagship

Having said that, Sony took the IFA 2019 floor to introduce a new smartphone - the Xperia 5. The flagship device has been making splashes online for quite some time now giving us a sneak peek on this compact device which is loaded with features.

The handset comes with some noticeable upgrades over its precursor - the Xperia 1. But, it also borrows some traits. In this article, we are listing down some of the top features of the latest handset.

Big In Size Yet Compact Form Factor

The handset flaunts a 6.1-inch panel that has a taller 21:9 aspect ratio CinemaWide display which we have seen on the Xperia 1 launched at the MWC 2019. While the 6.1-inch size may sound big, it is designed to fit in your palms.

You might be wondering if there is any secret behind this. Well, it's basically the taller 21:9 aspect ratio which makes it elongated and easy to hold. What makes the design more advanced is the IP65/68 certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

So you not only get a device that is protected from natural elements like dust and water, but also against scratches and accidental drops.

Perfect For Multimedia Consumption

If there is one brand which is as good as Samsung when it comes to displays, it's Sony. With an OLED panel that supports an FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2520 pixels) and HDR support, it serves an optimum device for high-resolution media consumption. The device should undoubtedly give an immersive viewing experience given.

Moreover, Sony has stuck to a no-waterdrop notch design and the sensor along with the selfie camera is housed on the top bezel. The bezels are also thin and the absence of notch means the maximum area to display content.

To further enhance the viewing experience, the company has fitted Dolby Atmos speakers and support for high-resolution audio. So, while viewing videos, you might not need a headphone always.

Premium Snapdragon Chipset

Sony has used the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset to power the smartphone. The handset will be available in a single configuration - 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. If the storage seems insufficient, it could be expanded to up to 512GB.

The top-of-the-line SoC will no doubt deliver a lag-free user experience even with multiple apps running in the background.

We have seen the capabilities of the Snapdragon 855 chipset on some other premium smartphones previously and can say it's smooth and fast. We expect the Xperia 5 to deliver well in every aspect.

Besides, the handset supports the Dual Shock 4.0 which is a wireless controller designed exclusively for Xperia 5 and Xperia 1. This is a treat for mobile gaming fans.

Feature Packed Cameras

While the market is trending with quad-camera smartphones, Sony has opted for a triple-lens module at the rear and has equipped with some good features.

The camera setup offers a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 12MP wide-angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 12MP depth sensor with f/2.4 sensor and 2x optical zoom.

It offers both OIS and EIS stabilization feature and company's proprietary Eye AF. Besides the 2x optical zoom, the cameras support 5x Hybrid zoom.

This will allow you to capture images at a larger distance with ample clarity. The cameras seem capable enough for imaging, but we can only vouch for it after thorough testing.

What Do We Think Of Sony’s Latest Entry:

Sony has been ruling the audio and video products market for a while but has been falling short in the smartphone space. The company is not proactively launching smartphones like the Chinese counterparts, and we have seen only a few handsets since 2018.

However, the latest entrant is feature-rich and packs potent hardware. But, the slow pace in launching smartphones could take a toll on this device's success.

Nothing sure can be said at the moment. Also, it is not clear if this handset will make it to the Indian market, but we would have appreciated if it did.