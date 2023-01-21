Tecno Spark 9 Pro Vs Infinix Note 12: Specs, Display, Features, Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro and the Infinix Note 12 are Android smartphones for budget-conscious buyers who could be upgrading from a feature phone. These phones pack decent hardware for everyday use and can run Android apps that aren't resource-hungry. The Infinix Note 12 launched in June 2022, but the Tecno Spark 9 Pro could officially launch in India next month. Let's compare the specifications and features of these budget Android smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro Vs Infinix Note 12: Display

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 X 1600. The 720p display has Dot Notch to house a 32MP selfie camera.

The Infinix Note 12 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The 1080p screen has a waterdrop notch for the 16MP selfie camera.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro Vs Infinix Note 12: Performance

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC which is based on the 12nm process. The chipset is paired with Mali-G52 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

The Infinix Note 12 packs a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, which is paired with Mali-G52 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro Vs Infinix Note 12: Cameras

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro features a triple camera setup on the back comprising 48MP primary camera, which is paired with a 2MP AI camera lens and 2MP macro lens. The smartphone has a 32MP front-facing camera.

The Infinix Note 12 has a dual camera setup on the back, headlined by a 50MP primary camera, which is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. The smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro Vs Infinix Note 12: Battery

Both Tecno Spark 9 Pro and the Infinix Note 12 pack a 5000mAh battery. While the Tecno Spark 9 Pro supports 18W fast charging, the Infinix Note 12 supports 33W fast charging.

The Infinix Note 12 can essentially charge in about half the time the Tecno Spark 9 Pro would take to go from 0 to 100 percent charge.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro Vs Infinix Note 12: Which One To Buy?

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro is yet to arrive in India officially. However, some reports indicate it could be priced slightly below the ₹10,000 mark. The Infinix Note 12 launched last year and currently sells at around the ₹10,000 mark.

Simply put, the Tecno Spark 9 Pro launch price could be close to that of the Infinix Note 12. Incidentally, despite launching in 2022, the Infinix smartphone has a slightly better chipset compared to the Tecno phone, which is yet to launch in India. The rest of the specifications are pretty similar. Hence, in this comparison, the Infinix Note 12 appears to have the edge over the Tecno Spark 9 Pro, and hence, potential buyers can buy the Infinix phone without waiting for the Tecno phone to launch.

