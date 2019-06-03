The World Needs More Phones Like Samsung Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10e Is Incredibly Light And Compact

Unlike other phones in S10e's respective price-point such as OnePlus 7/7 Pro, Pixel 2 XL, OPPO Reno 10X, etc. that demand two hands for a comfortable use, Galaxy S10e can be used with just one hand. Isn't this the reason we named them mobile devices? With a conventional fingerprint scanner placed at the right edge, the phone unlocks instantly. Your thumb can reach even the top right and left corners of the screen with no or very less struggle. Other day-to-day tasks such as dialer use, camera, texting, web-browsing feels super fun on this device. Having said that, Galaxy S10e tops my list of handsets with best ergonomics. It's the phone to buy if you have smaller hands.

But it's not just the compact form-factor that's making me loving the S10e. The smartphone also offers a very capable camera setup that can beat the competition by a mile. Even the recently launched OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro cannot come close. Let's check out the below samples before we start talking more about the camera performance of Galaxy S10e.

Versatile Dual-Lens Camera Setup

Galaxy S10e features the same camera hardware as the flagship Galaxy S10, minus the telephoto lens. The camera setup features a 12MP OIS enabled primary lens with variable aperture (F/1.5-2.4). It's a wide-angle lens with (1.4µm) Dual Pixel PDAF. It is aided by a 16 MP ultrawide lens (12mm) that works on f/2.2 aperture.

Images Show Vivid Colors And Good Dynamic Range

The combination captures stunning landscape images that look brilliant on the Dynamic AMOLED screen of S10e. Look at the above shot. It's straight out from the camera and is a great example to showcase how good the dynamic range is captured by the dual-lens camera setup. The Blue color of sky and White of the clouds looks so vivid. The contrast and exposure is at its best. The camera on this device is far better than the OnePlus' recent flagship launches- OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The S10e simply destroys the OnePlus 7/7 Pro's camera performance by every bit.

Camera App On S10e Is Loaded With Features

Galaxy S10e can also capture 4K videos at stunning 60fps. You can also record Super-slow motion videos at 960fps which looks crisp and interesting. The Live Scene captures good portraits and also allows you to add some creative background effects. The wide-angle lens allows you to give images a different perspective. Samsung has also added a scene optimizer that can automatically recognize objects- Clouds, Trees, etc. to enhance the final image output. The Food mode is pretty good on S10e and you can also use it to capture some very good miniature effect shots on pretty much everything. It is worth mentioning that I noticed a good amount of color shift while taking Macros. The Red on flowers looked Pinkish and Blue somewhat showed greenish tones. Besides, colors may slightly look saturated if you haven't used a Samsung Galaxy smartphone in past. Moreover, a dedicate Night mode is badly missed.

Compact Design Yet Big 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Display

Besides the compact form factor and best-in-class capable camera hardware, the Galaxy S10e also offers some other worthy features. These include a Dynamic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The display on Galaxy S10e measures 5.8-inch, which is actually quite big if you see the compact design of the phone. The screen is super vivid and offers brilliant contrast ratio and peak luminance to offer a comfortable viewing experience even under direct sunlight.

Expandable Storage, 3.5mm Headphone Jack And IP68 rated design

One thing I really admire about Samsung is that the company is still ensuring its phones cover all the basics of a mobile device. Unlike brands like OnePlus that's constantly failing to offer features like an official IP rating and expandable storage, Samsung devices ensure you don't get to sacrifice on such important features when you are paying a premium amount. The Galaxy S10e offers a 3.5mm headphone jack and is IP68 certified for protection against water-dust. The phone also allows you to expand the internal storage via microSD card slot. The Galaxy S10 line-up-up also comes equipped with AKG tuned dual stereo that sounds loud and clear.

What Seems Missing?

The only thing that seems missing is a bigger battery unit. Unlike its premium siblings, the Galaxy S10e draws its power from a considerably smaller 3,100 mAh battery unit that cannot last a day on heavy usage. If you don't stream videos in loop and are not much of a gamer, the S10e can give you a day's backup. Samsung really should have offered a bigger battery cell. I believe users won't mind a bit of heft if the handset offers a bigger battery cell. The computing and multitasking performance is just flagship class.

Still The Best Option In Its Respective Price-Point

Overall, Samsung Galaxy S10e might not be the most powerful phone in its respective price-point; however, it is the most feature-packed and well-rounded phone you can buy in premium mid-range price segment. It brings best-in-class camera performance, a crisp HDR10 enabled AMOLED display, IP68 certified design, and covers all smartphone basics such as expandable storage option and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

But the feature that makes Galaxy S10e my absolute favorite handset is the compact form-factor. It feels incredibly light in hands and works just like a perfectly sized mobile phone should work. It is a phone that maintains the perfect balance between performance and form-factor, a strong reason for many phone enthusiasts out there to consider Galaxy S10e over competitors and even its pricey siblings.