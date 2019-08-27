Just In
These Google Pixel Smartphones Will Get Android 10 Update
Google's latest Android 10 update is likely to replace Android 9 Pie OS, in the coming days. At present, the roll-out of Android 10 to some devices is in the form beta version. Comparatively, almost all Google Pixel phones have this beta update. Once the tests are done, users can either download it or can install the update from the settings menu on their devices.
Android 10 comes with a Live Caption feature which will even work without internet and has more control options. It features a dark theme which can be switched on using the settings. It will provide more discreet information for apps to easily access your location. It has a 'First Share' feature that allows you to transfer files more easily. It comes with a foldable screen emulator that will perfectly work with any Android foldable smartphone.
Besides, the update comes with improved biometric authentications.
Google Pixel 3a XL (Android 10 roll out)
- 6 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3700mAh Battery
Google Pixel 3a (Android 10 roll out)
- 5.6inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3000mAh Battery
Google Pixel 3 XL (Android 10 roll out)
- 6.3 inch QHD+ OLED Display
- 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 6.3inch QHD+ OLED Display
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- Dual 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3430mAh Battery
Google Pixel 3 (Android 10 roll out)
- 5.5 inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- Dual 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2915mAh Battery
Google Pixel 2 (Android 10 roll out)
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2700mAh Battery
Google Pixel 2 XL (Android 10 roll out)
- 6 inch QHD+ POLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.3MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3520mAh Battery
Google Pixel (Android 10 roll out)
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 2770 MAh Battery
Google Pixel XL (Android 10 roll out)
- 5.5 inch QHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 3450 MAh Battery
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
26,999
-
39,999
-
49,052
-
1,04,900
-
48,999
-
17,990
-
13,996
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,996
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,085
-
24,999
-
52,999
-
37,999
-
32,459
-
7,999
-
23,999
-
15,999
-
19,999
-
25,999
-
18,500