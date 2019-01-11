ENGLISH

These Xiaomi smartphones got price cut in India: Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Redmi Y2 and Redmi 6 Pro

By

    Xiaomi smartphones are the most common handsets amongst users, who always welcome an idea of their purchasing. These phones come with essential configuration and better features at a price which won't upset you at all. However, your happiness will be quadrupled to learn some of them are available at an even lesser price option.

    These Xiaomi smartphones got price cut in India

     

    For details, you can refer some E-commerce portals, mainly being- Flipkart and Amazon. The substantial price cut of these devices also lets some sections, who now can comfortably attain some of them.

    Even feature wise, these handsets won't let you down. Some of them come with a depth of field which is not available on typical smartphone cameras- offering many amazing shots. Coming with 100W, the USB not only charges smartphones but it can also be used to charge other devices.

    Few of them make use of MIUI 9.5 skin, that enables the OS to work smoother. These smartphones also come with an option of future updates in the form of Android P and Android Q, which will add a lot of advantages to your multitasking. Besides, these mobiles have other generic features which look quite promising at their reasonable price point.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Launch Price: Rs 14,999
    After Price Cut: Rs     12,999
    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory upto 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Mi A2

    MRP Price: Rs 13,999
    After Price Cut: Rs 17999
    Best Price of Xiaomi Mi A2
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+

     

    Redmi Y2

    MRP Price: Rs 13,499
    After Price Cut: Rs     10,999
    Best Price of Redmi Y2
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Redmi 6 Pro

    MRP Price: Rs 11,499
    After Price Cut: Rs     9,999
    Best Price of Redmi 6 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

     

    Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch

    MRP Price: Rs 16,999
    After Price Cut: Rs     13,999
    Best Price of Mi LED TV 4C Pro
    Key Specs

    • 32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate
    • 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic processor with Mali-450 GPU
    • 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory
    • PatchWall interface based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, headphones jack
    • Supports MPEG1/2/4, REAL, H.265, H.264
    • 2 x 10W speakers
    • Stereo, DTS

    Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch

    MRP Price: Rs 14,499
    After Price cut: Rs     12,499
    Key Specs

    • 49-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD HDR display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate
    • 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic processor with Mali-450 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 8GB internal memory
    • PatchWall interface based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, S/PDIF port
    • Supports MPEG1/2/4, REAL, H.265, H.264
    • 2 x 10W speaker, Stereo, DTS

    Mi LED TV 4A PRO 49-inch

    MRP Price: Rs 25,999
    After Price Cut: Rs 22,999
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

     

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
