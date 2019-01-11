These Xiaomi smartphones got price cut in India: Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Redmi Y2 and Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi smartphones are the most common handsets amongst users, who always welcome an idea of their purchasing. These phones come with essential configuration and better features at a price which won't upset you at all. However, your happiness will be quadrupled to learn some of them are available at an even lesser price option.

For details, you can refer some E-commerce portals, mainly being- Flipkart and Amazon. The substantial price cut of these devices also lets some sections, who now can comfortably attain some of them.

Even feature wise, these handsets won't let you down. Some of them come with a depth of field which is not available on typical smartphone cameras- offering many amazing shots. Coming with 100W, the USB not only charges smartphones but it can also be used to charge other devices.

Few of them make use of MIUI 9.5 skin, that enables the OS to work smoother. These smartphones also come with an option of future updates in the form of Android P and Android Q, which will add a lot of advantages to your multitasking. Besides, these mobiles have other generic features which look quite promising at their reasonable price point.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Launch Price: Rs 14,999

After Price Cut: Rs 12,999

Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory upto 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi A2 MRP Price: Rs 13,999

After Price Cut: Rs 17999

Best Price of Xiaomi Mi A2

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Redmi Y2 MRP Price: Rs 13,499

After Price Cut: Rs 10,999

Best Price of Redmi Y2

Key Specs 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Redmi 6 Pro MRP Price: Rs 11,499

After Price Cut: Rs 9,999

Best Price of Redmi 6 Pro

Key Specs 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch MRP Price: Rs 16,999

After Price Cut: Rs 13,999

Best Price of Mi LED TV 4C Pro

Key Specs 32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate

1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic processor with Mali-450 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory

PatchWall interface based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, headphones jack

Supports MPEG1/2/4, REAL, H.265, H.264

2 x 10W speakers

Stereo, DTS Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch MRP Price: Rs 14,499

After Price cut: Rs 12,499

Key Specs 49-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD HDR display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate

1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic processor with Mali-450 GPU

2GB RAM, 8GB internal memory

PatchWall interface based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, S/PDIF port

Supports MPEG1/2/4, REAL, H.265, H.264

2 x 10W speaker, Stereo, DTS Mi LED TV 4A PRO 49-inch MRP Price: Rs 25,999

After Price Cut: Rs 22,999

Key Specs 20 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device