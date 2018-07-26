Thin and lightweight laptops to buy on EMI and exchange offers in India via Flipkart

Over the course of time, the Indian ecommerce sites have evolved to an extent where users have been provided with multiple payment options to buy products. While the consumer electronics market has also expanded, most of the purchase happen via online stores. More to that, not only does online store give you the convenience to sit at home and get your orders delivered, but it also gives buyers multiple options to make their payment.

SEE ALSO: Smartphones that are selling like hot cakes in India (Q2 2018)

Additionally, yet another benefit of buying online is the fact that a lot of time, you might also get offers and other benefits such as disounts, No Cost EMI, bundled offers, and exchange offers. While there are a lot of products that one can buy online today we have listed out a couple of laptops which you can buy online on EMI.

Moreover, these products can also availed with an exchange offers. This means that if you have an old laptop and want to buy a new one, you can exchange it with the new one with a bit of additional payment.

SEE ALSO: Amazon discounts on Xiaomi smartphones and accessories: Get up to 30% off on Redmi 5, Y2 and more

These laptops which we have listed today have been selected carefully considering it's compact build and it's weight. To be precise, these are the thinnest and light-weight laptops. So, if you are looking to buy a new laptop, with the aforementioned feature, these are the ones which you can avail on EMI and Exchange offers.

Asus Vivobook S14 Core i3 7th Gen Offers: No Cost EMIs from ₹4,166/month

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 14 inch Display

Intel Core i3 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD HP Envy Core i7 8th Gen Offers:

No Cost EMIs from ₹6,666/month

Get upto ₹7,500 off on exchange

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 13.3 inch Display

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)

Intel Core i7 Processor (8th Gen)

8 GB DDR3 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

256 GB SSD Asus VivoBook S14 Core i5 8th Gen Offers: No Cost EMIs from ₹5,333/month

Get upto Rs 10,500 off on exchange

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 14 inch Display

Intel Core i5 Processor (8th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD|256 GB SSD Dell Inspiron 13 5000 Core i3 7th Gen Offers: No Cost EMIs from ₹3,750/month

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit CardT&C

Partner OfferGet extended warranty worth ₹4999 at ₹999 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 13 inch Display

Intel Core i3 Processor (7th Gen)

4 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

128 GB SSD Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 7th Gen Offers: No Cost EMIs from ₹12,325/month

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 13.3 inch Display

Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR3 RAM

64 bit Mac OS Operating System

128 GB SSD Dell XPS 13 Core i5 8th Gen Offers: No Cost EMIs from ₹7,916/month

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs Intel Core i5 Processor (8th Gen)

8 GB DDR3 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

256 GB SSD

13 inch Display Smartron t.book flex Core i5 7th Gen Offers: No Cost EMIs from ₹4,166/month

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 12.2 inch Touchscreen Display

Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard

150 Degree Stepless Flixstand

Supports Active Stylus

Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)

4 GB DDR3 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

128 GB SSD Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen Offers: No Cost EMIs from ₹5,166/month

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 13.3 inch Display

Intel Core i5 Processor (5th Gen)

8 GB DDR3 RAM

64 bit Mac OS Operating System

128 GB SSD