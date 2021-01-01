Things To Consider Before Buying A Smartphone In 2021 Features oi-Vivek

2021 is here, and we are all set to witness the launch of next-generation smartphones from 100s of smartphone OEMs. We are expecting to see more folding smartphones, 5G smartphones, and smartphones with top-of-the-line specifications at various price points.

If you are considering to buy a smartphone in 2021, then, here is a checklist, which makes sure that you get a phone that can easily last for a couple of years without any issue.

For iPhone Enthusiasts

If you are an iPhone enthusiast, then, this is probably the best time to get your first or next iPhone. Unlike Android, the number of options is limited on the iOS counterpart. However, this time around, there are a lot of options to choose from.

While choosing an iPhone, just make sure that you are not getting a three year or a four-year model just because it is cheap. The iPhone SE 2020 is a good affordable iPhone if you are okay with the outdated form factor.

The next iPhone that we would suggest is the iPhone 11, which will be available for less than Rs. 50,000 during the sale. If you have a budget to spend a little more, then, you can get the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12. If you want nothing but the best, then, get the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

For The Rest

Android smartphones offer never-ending variations. If you are buying a budget phone, just make sure that it offers at least a 1080p display with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Most budget Android smartphones offer features like a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card, so it won't be an issue. You can easily get a smartphone with the aforementioned features for around Rs. 12,000.

If you have a slightly deeper pocket and can spend around Rs. 20,000, then look for a device with at least 6GB RAM, 128GB storage. At this price point, one might have to choose between a low-refresh-rate OLED display or a high-refresh-rate IPS LCD screen.

If you want to get a slightly more sophisticated phone with features 5G, higher-refresh-rate screen, fast processor, then, you might have to spend over Rs. 25,000. Phones like the OnePlus Nord does offer all these features.

For around Rs. 50,000, you can get a good flagship smartphone with all the bells and whistles in India. However, you might have to shell out more if you want to own a premium flagship like the Galaxy Note20 Ultra or even the Galaxy Z Fold2.

Best Mobiles in India