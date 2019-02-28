For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- With Multiple Aircraft Taking Off At Same Time, Here Is How IAF Confused Pak And Hit Balakot
- India vs Australia 2nd T20I Preview: Where To Watch, Timing, Possible XI, Live Streaming And More
- Skoda Kamiq Revealed — World Premiere At Geneva Motor Show 2019
- Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones Launched In India
- KYC Compliance Deadline For E-Wallets Extended By 6 Months
- Oscars 2019: Priyanka-Nick's Candid Photos From The After-party!
- Leptospirosis: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment And Prevention
- Patan — A Gorgeous Retreat In Gujarat
This List of Upcoming Smartphones have good Powerful hardware for Gaming in India
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Gaming smartphones have become the new wave in the industry as major phone manufacturers have started dipping their hats in the mobile gaming ring. As the time passes, we are coming across new gaming smartphones with top-of-the-line specs and cutting edge designs. The year 2019 will definitely witness the launch of many such phones taking the level of gaming on-the-go to a new level.
Here we bring you the lastest and the best gaming smartphones that saw the light of day in the recent past and will take the center stage in the coming days.
Huawei Mate X
- 6.6-inch (2480 x 1148 pixels) 19.5:9 OLED display when folded, 6.38-inch (2480 x 892 pixels) OLED 25:9 display for back panel, 8-inch (2480 x 2200 pixels) OLED 8:7.1 display when unfolded
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU, Balong 5000 5G modem
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- 40MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP rear camera
- 5G Multi-mode,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S10
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + TOF Quad Rear Camera
- 10MP + TOF Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4500 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits brightness
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 0GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typ)/ 3100mAh (min) battery
LG V50 ThinQ
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP super wide camera + 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera + 5MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 5G, 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340pixels) AMOLED display with
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon X50 5G modem
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storag
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera and 20MP 125° Ultra Wide sensor + 8MP telephoto lens
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging
Nokia 9 PureView
- 5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras
- 20MP front-facing camera
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Water-resistant (IP67)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3320mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi 9
- 6.39-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage (Transparent Edition)
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 16MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10e
- 5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with 438ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 16MP rear camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,100mAh battery
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments