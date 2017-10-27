Best 6GB RAM smartphones to buy under Rs 30,000

Smartphones with 6GB RAM were considered to be an 'overkill' in 2016. However, coming to 2017, the small group of smartphones offering more memory seems to have grown significantly. In fact, this feature has now become one of the important factors in deciding buying behaviour of consumers.
As such, keeping users' need in mind, more handset makers are now launching or have launched 6GB RAM smartphones this year, including OnePlus, Samsung, ZTE Nubia amongst others. Well, 6GB RAM smartphones are increasingly becoming common.
SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with Snapdragon 835 to buy in India
While, mobile phones have been increasingly getting more and more RAM specially Android powered ones you have a lot to choose from in the market. These come in different budget category as well and having 6GB RAM means only one thing smooth and seamless performance.
Having said that, if you are planning to buy one under 30,000, here are some of the smartphones that sport 6GB RAM as well other interesting features.
Honor 8 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Coolpad Cool Play 6
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear camera cameras
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4060mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 29,900
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
OnePlus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 24,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor
- 16MP front-facing camera with Samsung 3P8SP sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Doogee Mix
Buy At Price of Rs 23,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Multi-touch Samsung Super AMOLED
- 16.0MP+8.0MP Rear Camera
- 5.0MP front Camera
- 6GB of RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- 3380mAh Battery
Nubia Z17 Mini
Buy At Price of Rs 21,499
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 / 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) dual rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2950mAh battery with fast charging
Ulefone T1
Buy At Price of Rs 28,600
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.6GHz MediaTek Helio P25 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with Samsung S5K3P3 sensor with 5MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3680mAh (non-removable) battery with Pump Express Plus 2.0 fast charging
Blackview BV8000 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 29,000
Key Features
- 5 inches Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
- Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
- 6 GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Memory
- 16 MP Primary Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- 4180 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
LeTV LeEco Le Max 2
Buy At Price of Rs 19,900
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD display with 95% NTSC color gamut, 450nits brightness
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- 6GB DDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EUI 5.8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE,
- 3100mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
OnePlus 3
Buy At Price of Rs 24,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Dash Charge