Best 6GB RAM smartphones to buy under Rs 30,000

Smartphones with 6GB RAM were considered to be an 'overkill' in 2016. However, coming to 2017, the small group of smartphones offering more memory seems to have grown significantly. In fact, this feature has now become one of the important factors in deciding buying behaviour of consumers.

As such, keeping users' need in mind, more handset makers are now launching or have launched 6GB RAM smartphones this year, including OnePlus, Samsung, ZTE Nubia amongst others. Well, 6GB RAM smartphones are increasingly becoming common.

While, mobile phones have been increasingly getting more and more RAM specially Android powered ones you have a lot to choose from in the market. These come in different budget category as well and having 6GB RAM means only one thing smooth and seamless performance.

Having said that, if you are planning to buy one under 30,000, here are some of the smartphones that sport 6GB RAM as well other interesting features.

Honor 8 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Coolpad Cool Play 6 Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP dual rear camera cameras

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4060mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 29,900

Key Features

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging OnePlus 3T Buy At Price of Rs 24,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor

16MP front-facing camera with Samsung 3P8SP sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge Doogee Mix Buy At Price of Rs 23,999

Key Features

5.5 Inch Multi-touch Samsung Super AMOLED

16.0MP+8.0MP Rear Camera

5.0MP front Camera

6GB of RAM

64GB Internal memory

3380mAh Battery Nubia Z17 Mini Buy At Price of Rs 21,499

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 / 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM

64GB Internal storage

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) dual rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2950mAh battery with fast charging Ulefone T1 Buy At Price of Rs 28,600

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.6GHz MediaTek Helio P25 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with Samsung S5K3P3 sensor with 5MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3680mAh (non-removable) battery with Pump Express Plus 2.0 fast charging Blackview BV8000 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 29,000

Key Features

5 inches Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

6 GB RAM

64GB Internal Memory

16 MP Primary Camera

8 MP Front Camera

4180 mAh Li-Polymer Battery LeTV LeEco Le Max 2 Buy At Price of Rs 19,900

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD display with 95% NTSC color gamut, 450nits brightness

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

6GB DDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EUI 5.8

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

21MP rear camera with dual-tone

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE,

3100mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 OnePlus 3 Buy At Price of Rs 24,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Dash Charge