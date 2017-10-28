Best Battery Backup smartphones under Rs 15,000

When it comes to purchasing a smartphone, there are factors that the buyers will look for. One such factor to consider before choosing a smartphone is the device's battery backup.

The battery life of a smartphone depends on the capacity of the battery that is housed in it. If the battery of a smartphone is quite capacious and capable of pumping enough juice to the device despite its screen size, resolution, and hardware aspects. Apparently, to enjoy a great battery backup on your phone, you need to choose a device that has a great battery life.

Today, we at GizBot have come up with a list of smartphones in the mid-range price bracket below Rs. 15,000 with a good battery life. Take a look at these phones to know the best buy. With these phones, you can definitely enjoy long hours of usage without the need to look out for a way to charge the phone. Check out!

Lenovo K8 Note

Lenovo K8 Note

Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with PureCel Plus OV13855 sensor, dual-tone LED Flash
  • secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
  • 13MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with PDAF
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS
  • 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery

Gionee A1

Gionee A1

Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4010mAh battery with fast charging

10.or G 64GB

10.or G 64GB

Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras with Dual-tone LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, Samsung sensor
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh (typical) / 3910mAh (minimum) battery

Lenovo K8 Plus

Lenovo K8 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
  • 3GB / 4GB RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens with secondary 5MP camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh built-in battery

Coolpad Cool Play 6

Coolpad Cool Play 6

Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
  • Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
  • 6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 13MP dual rear camera cameras with dual-tone LED flash
  • 8MP front camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery

Gionee A1 Lite

Gionee A1 Lite

Buy At Price of Rs 13,462
Key Features

  • 5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
  • 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 20MP front-facing camera with soft LED selfie flash
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh battery

Asus Zenfone 3 Max ZC553KL

Asus Zenfone 3 Max ZC553KL

Buy At Price of Rs 12,889
Key Features

  • 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
  • 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 64-Bit Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
  • Hybrid SIM
  • 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • MicroSD Support
  • 4G/WiFi
  • 4100mAh Battery

Gionee X1s

Gionee X1s

Buy At Price of Rs 13,500
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo 4.0 UI
  • 13MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh battery

Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro

Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro

Buy At Price of Rs 10,980
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Asahi Dragon Trail Glass protection
  • 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU (A3 Pro)
  • 32GB (A3 Pro) internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano /microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh battery

Motorola Moto E4 Plus

Motorola Moto E4 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 9,599
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
  • 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
  • 2GB / 3GBRAM
  • 16GB /32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Dual SIM
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging

Panasonic Eluga Ray 700

Panasonic Eluga Ray 700

Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features

  • 5.5 Inch FHD IPS LCD Display
  • 1.3GHz Octa-Core MTK6753 Processor
  • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
  • Dual Nano SIM
  • 13MP Rear Camera With Dual LED FLash
  • 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • WiFi
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • 5000mAh Battery

InFocus Turbo 5 Plus

InFocus Turbo 5 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
  • secondary 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture
  • 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4850mAh battery

10.or E

10.or E

Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh (typical) / 3930 (minimum) battery

Story first published: Monday, October 30, 2017, 4:00 [IST]
