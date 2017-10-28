Best Battery Backup smartphones under Rs 15,000

When it comes to purchasing a smartphone, there are factors that the buyers will look for. One such factor to consider before choosing a smartphone is the device's battery backup.
The battery life of a smartphone depends on the capacity of the battery that is housed in it. If the battery of a smartphone is quite capacious and capable of pumping enough juice to the device despite its screen size, resolution, and hardware aspects. Apparently, to enjoy a great battery backup on your phone, you need to choose a device that has a great battery life.
SEE ALSO: 10 best camera smartphones launched in 2017
Today, we at GizBot have come up with a list of smartphones in the mid-range price bracket below Rs. 15,000 with a good battery life. Take a look at these phones to know the best buy. With these phones, you can definitely enjoy long hours of usage without the need to look out for a way to charge the phone. Check out!
Lenovo K8 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with PureCel Plus OV13855 sensor, dual-tone LED Flash
- secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Gionee A1
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
10.or G 64GB
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras with Dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, Samsung sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3910mAh (minimum) battery
Lenovo K8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens with secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Coolpad Cool Play 6
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear camera cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery
Gionee A1 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 13,462
Key Features
- 5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera with soft LED selfie flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Max ZC553KL
Buy At Price of Rs 12,889
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 64-Bit Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD Support
- 4G/WiFi
- 4100mAh Battery
Gionee X1s
Buy At Price of Rs 13,500
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo 4.0 UI
- 13MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 10,980
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Asahi Dragon Trail Glass protection
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU (A3 Pro)
- 32GB (A3 Pro) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano /microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 9,599
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB / 3GBRAM
- 16GB /32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
Panasonic Eluga Ray 700
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS LCD Display
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core MTK6753 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Dual LED FLash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 5000mAh Battery
InFocus Turbo 5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- secondary 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4850mAh battery
10.or E
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3930 (minimum) battery