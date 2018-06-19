Top 10 compact smartphones with 4-inch and slightly bigger display

Related Articles
- Oppo Find X complete specifications emerge online
- Vivo X21: Experience best-in-class selfies and stunning low-light images with dual rear camera
- Xiaomi Mi A2 listing reveals alleged price and release date
- Vivo NEX A India launch pegged for July; to cost around Rs. 40,000
- Great iPhone Exchange Offers on Flipkart: iPhone X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7 Plus and more
- Comio X1 Note review: Budget smartphone with premium design and looks
Smartphone these days are getting bigger, as most of the phones feature displays bigger than 4.8 inch. In such a scenario, those who are looking for a smartphone with smaller display have not many options to choose from.
SEE ALSO: 10 Most Popular smartphones of Last Week
Today we bring a list of smartphones that feature from 4-inch to 4.8-inch display. These smartphones have good specifications and come handy, due to their dwarf size. Most of these smartphones look good, despite their small size.
SEE ALSO: Top 12 Smartphones with unique Features that You Won't Find in Other Mobiles!
Have a look at our pick of the compact sized smartphone that can easily fit in your pocket, and are good to use as well.
Apple iPhone SE
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- a 4-inch (1136 x 640 pixels) screen, Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M9 Motion Co-processor
- a 12-megapixel iSight camera with support for 4K video recording
- 1.2-megapixel front-facing camera with Retina Flash
- 4G LTE, 3G, 2G connectivity
- runs on the latest iOS 9.3
- 16 GB Internal Memory
- Li-Ion Battery
Apple iPhone 5S
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 4 Inch Retina Display
- iOS 7
- Nano SIM
- A7 Processor
- 8MP Camera
- Dual LED Flash.Facetime HD CameraBluetooth 4.0
- SIRI
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Non-removable Li-Po 1560 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 5C
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 4.0 inches, LED-backlit IPS LCD Capacitive Retina display
- Operating System comes with iPhone iOS 7
- 8.0 Mega Pixel with Auto Focus and LED Flash
- Front Camera is 1.2 Megapixels
- Internal Memory comes with 16/32 GB storage
- Non-removable Li-Po 1510 mAh battery (5.73 Wh)
Blackberry Passport
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 4.5-inch diagonal (1440 x 1440 pixels) 453 PPI 10-point multi-touch display
- 2.2 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 (MSM8974-AA) processor with 450MHz Adreno 330 GPU
- 13MP Auto-Focus rear camera
- 2MP Fixed-Focus front-facing camera
- 3GB LPDDR3 800MHz RAM
- 32GB of internal memory
- Expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- 4G LTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 3450mAh integrated non-removable battery
LG Volt
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 4.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- Android 5.0 (Lollipop) OS
- 1.2 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB Internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 1MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE-A / 3G HSPA+
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC
- 2,100mAh (removable) battery
Microsoft Lumia 650
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD AMOLED, ClearBlack display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Windows 10
- Dual SIM (Only in Lumia 650 Dual SIM)
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 720p video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture, 720p video recording
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS / aGPS
- 2000mAh removable battery
Apple iPhone 6s
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- iOS 9, upgradable to iOS 9.1
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 6
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 4.7-inch Touchscreen
- 1.2 MP Secondary Camera
- iOS 8
- Bluetooth Support
- 8 MP Primary Camera
- 4G
- Full HD Recording
- Wi-Fi Enabled
- Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Alpha
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 4.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos (1.8 GHz Quad + 1.3GHz Quad)processor
- Android 4.4.4 (KitKat)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 4K Video recording
- 2.1MP front-facing camera
- 6.7mm thick and weighs 115 grams
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- S Health 3.0, Heart rate sensor
- 4G LTE-A Cat.6 / 3G HSPA+, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2X2 MIMO), Bluetooth v4.0 LE, GPS, NFC
- 1860 mAh Battery
Sony Xperia Z3 Compact
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 4.6-inch Touchscreen
- Android v4.4 (Kitkat) upgradable to v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 20.7 MP Primary Camera
- Expandable Storage Capacity of 128 GB
- 4K Video Recording
- 2.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 Krait 400 Quad Core Processor
- Wi-Fi Enabled
- 2.2 MP Secondary Camera
- 2600 mAh Battery