Top 10 compact smartphones with 4-inch and slightly bigger display

Smartphone these days are getting bigger, as most of the phones feature displays bigger than 4.8 inch. In such a scenario, those who are looking for a smartphone with smaller display have not many options to choose from.

Today we bring a list of smartphones that feature from 4-inch to 4.8-inch display. These smartphones have good specifications and come handy, due to their dwarf size. Most of these smartphones look good, despite their small size.

Have a look at our pick of the compact sized smartphone that can easily fit in your pocket, and are good to use as well.

Apple iPhone SE Click Here To Buy

Key Features a 4-inch (1136 x 640 pixels) screen, Touch ID fingerprint sensor

A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M9 Motion Co-processor

a 12-megapixel iSight camera with support for 4K video recording

1.2-megapixel front-facing camera with Retina Flash

4G LTE, 3G, 2G connectivity

runs on the latest iOS 9.3

16 GB Internal Memory

Li-Ion Battery Apple iPhone 5S Click Here To Buy

Key Features 4 Inch Retina Display

iOS 7

Nano SIM

A7 Processor

8MP Camera

Dual LED Flash.Facetime HD CameraBluetooth 4.0

SIRI

Fingerprint Sensor

Non-removable Li-Po 1560 mAh battery Apple iPhone 5C Click Here To Buy

Key Features 4.0 inches, LED-backlit IPS LCD Capacitive Retina display

Operating System comes with iPhone iOS 7

8.0 Mega Pixel with Auto Focus and LED Flash

Front Camera is 1.2 Megapixels

Internal Memory comes with 16/32 GB storage

Non-removable Li-Po 1510 mAh battery (5.73 Wh) Blackberry Passport Click Here To Buy

Key Features 4.5-inch diagonal (1440 x 1440 pixels) 453 PPI 10-point multi-touch display

2.2 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 (MSM8974-AA) processor with 450MHz Adreno 330 GPU

13MP Auto-Focus rear camera

2MP Fixed-Focus front-facing camera

3GB LPDDR3 800MHz RAM

32GB of internal memory

Expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

4G LTE

WiFi

Bluetooth

3450mAh integrated non-removable battery LG Volt Click Here To Buy

Key Features 4.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

Android 5.0 (Lollipop) OS

1.2 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor

1GB RAM

8GB Internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

8MP rear camera with LED flash

1MP front-facing camera

4G LTE-A / 3G HSPA+

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC

2,100mAh (removable) battery Microsoft Lumia 650 Click Here To Buy

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD AMOLED, ClearBlack display

1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 processor

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Windows 10

Dual SIM (Only in Lumia 650 Dual SIM)

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 720p video recording

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture, 720p video recording

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS / aGPS

2000mAh removable battery Apple iPhone 6s Click Here To Buy

Key Features 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

iOS 9, upgradable to iOS 9.1

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery Apple iPhone 6 Click Here To Buy

Key Features 4.7-inch Touchscreen

1.2 MP Secondary Camera

iOS 8

Bluetooth Support

8 MP Primary Camera

4G

Full HD Recording

Wi-Fi Enabled

Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Alpha Click Here To Buy

Key Features 4.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos (1.8 GHz Quad + 1.3GHz Quad)processor

Android 4.4.4 (KitKat)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 4K Video recording

2.1MP front-facing camera

6.7mm thick and weighs 115 grams

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory

S Health 3.0, Heart rate sensor

4G LTE-A Cat.6 / 3G HSPA+, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2X2 MIMO), Bluetooth v4.0 LE, GPS, NFC

1860 mAh Battery Sony Xperia Z3 Compact Click Here To Buy

Key Features 4.6-inch Touchscreen

Android v4.4 (Kitkat) upgradable to v6.0 (Marshmallow)

20.7 MP Primary Camera

Expandable Storage Capacity of 128 GB

4K Video Recording

2.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 Krait 400 Quad Core Processor

Wi-Fi Enabled

2.2 MP Secondary Camera

2600 mAh Battery