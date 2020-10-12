Top 10 Premium Smartphones on Deals at Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020

Flipkart has also announced deals on smartphones from different brands. Premium smartphone segment is also witnessing some hard to miss deals. Google's recently launched premium mid-range Pixel 4a will be selling with a discounted price during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart.

Likewise, there will be offers on other flagships as well such as the ROG Phone 3, Samsung Galaxy S20, and the Motorola Edge Plus. Let's have a look at the list of the best premium smartphones which will be selling with discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale:

Google Pixel 4a 6GB RAM (First Sale On October 16th)

Key Specs

5.81-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18.5:9 display, 443 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU, Titan M security chip

6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10

12.2MP rear camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3140mAh battery

71% Off On LG G8x

Key Specs



6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Screen With A Notch

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor

6GB RAM 128GB ROM

12MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery

Flat Rs. 30,000 Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 10 plus

Key Specs



6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

Motorola Razr 5G Available On Low Cost EMI

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) HD+ 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) SD 4:3 gOLED screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 256GB storage

Android 10

Dual SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 eSIM)

48MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (MRP: Rs. 70,000 , After Discount Price: Rs. 35,198)

Key Specs

6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery

Asus ROG Phone 3 (MRP: Rs. 55,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 49,999)

Key Specs



6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

3.1 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

24MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery

Motorola Edge Plus (MRP: Rs. 89,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 64,999)

Key Specs

