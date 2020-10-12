Just In
Top 10 Premium Smartphones on Deals at Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020
With the festive season approaching, e-commerce brands have started hosting online sales for the masses. Flipkart is one such online retail platform which is hosting its Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce giant is offering several deals and lucrative offers on products across all categories. Smartphones are one of the most sought after commodities during such sales.
Flipkart has also announced deals on smartphones from different brands. Premium smartphone segment is also witnessing some hard to miss deals. Google's recently launched premium mid-range Pixel 4a will be selling with a discounted price during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart.
Likewise, there will be offers on other flagships as well such as the ROG Phone 3, Samsung Galaxy S20, and the Motorola Edge Plus. Let's have a look at the list of the best premium smartphones which will be selling with discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale:
Google Pixel 4a 6GB RAM (First Sale On October 16th)
- 5.81-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18.5:9 display, 443 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU, Titan M security chip
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10
- 12.2MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3140mAh battery
71% Off On LG G8x
- 6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Screen With A Notch
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 6GB RAM 128GB ROM
- 12MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
Flat Rs. 30,000 Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 10 plus
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
Motorola Razr 5G Available On Low Cost EMI
- 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) HD+ 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) SD 4:3 gOLED screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 eSIM)
- 48MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (MRP: Rs. 70,000 , After Discount Price: Rs. 35,198)
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4500 MAh Battery
Asus ROG Phone 3 (MRP: Rs. 55,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 49,999)
- 6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- 3.1 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Edge Plus (MRP: Rs. 89,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 64,999)
- 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
