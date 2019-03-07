Top 10 smartphones under Rs. 15,000 to enjoy playing PUBG Features oi-Harish Kumar

PUBG is an unending chapter, ever since it got into the limelight. The craze is such that every third person will be found engaged over on computers or other gaming products. But long are days gone- when users had to depend on only PCs and laptops. As gamers now comfortably can play PUBG on smartphones also.

Keeping gaming needs on an account, makers have been coming with plenty of smartphones ideal for PUBG. The year 2019 has been turning amazing with such specialized handsets. Here is a list of some of the devices priced under Rs. 15,000 which looks excellent for PUBG.

These devices come with massive RAM setup paired with mind-blowing graphics which together offers an ultra smooth platform for gaming. Even these handsets are based on powerful SoC which allows in faster operation of PUBG or any other sophisticated games without any delay.

Another best aspect you will find on these handsets is the battery backup. Their batteries are massively built which can keep your gaming session longer and intact.