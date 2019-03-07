TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- SC Order On Mediation In Ayodhya Case
- India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Preview: Kohli & Co. Eye Series Win
- NGT Fines Volkswagen Rs 500 Crore — Germans Refer Decision To Supreme Court
- PUBG Mobile Alert: Humans Vs Zombies Mode Expected Soon
- Buy These Beaten Down Small Cap Stocks
- Arbaaz Khan Confirms His Relationship With Giorgia Andriani!
- Kalki Koechlin’s Floral Jumpsuit Should Be On Your Tropical Vacay Shopping List
- Kapurthala, The Paris Of Punjab
Top 10 smartphones under Rs. 15,000 to enjoy playing PUBG
PUBG is an unending chapter, ever since it got into the limelight. The craze is such that every third person will be found engaged over on computers or other gaming products. But long are days gone- when users had to depend on only PCs and laptops. As gamers now comfortably can play PUBG on smartphones also.
Keeping gaming needs on an account, makers have been coming with plenty of smartphones ideal for PUBG. The year 2019 has been turning amazing with such specialized handsets. Here is a list of some of the devices priced under Rs. 15,000 which looks excellent for PUBG.
These devices come with massive RAM setup paired with mind-blowing graphics which together offers an ultra smooth platform for gaming. Even these handsets are based on powerful SoC which allows in faster operation of PUBG or any other sophisticated games without any delay.
Another best aspect you will find on these handsets is the battery backup. Their batteries are massively built which can keep your gaming session longer and intact.
Samsung Galaxy M20
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 2 Pro
Best Price of Realme 2 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Realme U1
Best Price of Realme U1
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Honor 10 Lite
Best Price of Honor 10 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 2
Best Price of Realme 2
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)
- Dual 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5000 MAh Battery
Honor 8X
Best Price of Honor 8X
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 9N
Best Price of Honor 9N
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
Motorola One Power (P30 Note)
Best Price of Motorola one Power
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y93
Best Price of Vivo Y93
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) built-in battery
Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6)
Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M10
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M10
Key Specs
- 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
- 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- 3430 MAh Battery
Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5)
Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5)
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy J6
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
Key Specs
- 5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
Key Specs
- 6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3300 MAh Battery