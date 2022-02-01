Top 10 Smartphones With 6 Cameras In India 2022: Price, Specs, Availability

Having a powerful single camera sensor on your phone can do wonders, as we've seen with iPhone and Google Pixel models. At the same time, several Android-running phones have released smartphones with dual, triple, quad, and even penta cameras. Plus, we even have phones with dual cameras in the front. If you're looking for a powerful phone with six cameras, here's the list.

1. Samsung Galaxy Fold

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Fold phone of the first generation, which packs an all-around hexa-camera setup. The foldable phone packs a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. When unfolded, you get two more cameras with a 10MP selfie camera and an 8MP RCH depth sensor. That's not all, you also get a 10MP selfie camera on the top display, allowing you to take selfies even when the phone is folded.

2. Nokia 9 Pureview

The list of top 10 smartphones with six cameras isn't complete without mentioning the Nokia 9 Pureview. This is one of the few phones with five cameras at the rear. And unlike other phones, the Nokia 9 Pureview uses all five sensors at once to capture maximum light. The cameras are designed and developed by XEISS, offering a high dynamic range, sharper details, and enhanced depth. Plus, there's a 20MP selfie camera, completing the six-camera phone setup.

3. OnePlus Nord

Moving one, we have the OnePlus Nord on the list of smartphones with six cameras. This is the first-gen mid-range OnePlus Nord that features a total of six cameras. Users get a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 4 8MP primary shooter with PDAF and OIS. The other rear sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Plus, there's a dual-camera setup in front with a 32MP wide-angle lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens for the perfect selfie.

4. Oppo F17 Pro

Similarly, you get a six-camera setup on the Oppo F17 Pro. The quad-camera setup at the rear includes a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth shots. Plus, there's a 16MP + 2MP camera setup in the front for selfies and video calling, which completes the hexa-camera setup on the smartphone.

5. Poco X2

The list of top 10 smartphones with six cameras also includes the Poco X2. At the rear, you get a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The third lens in the configuration is a 2MP macro lens working on a narrow f/2.4 aperture coupled with a2 MP depth sensor which also has a narrower f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Poco X2 flaunts a 20MP + 2MP front-facing camera setup. This makes the Poco X2 among the powerful six cameras phone.

6. Realme X50 Pro 5G

If you're looking for a phone with six cameras, the Realme X50 Pro is something you shouldn't miss. Here too, you get a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary camera. The other sensors include a 2MP telephoto camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP monochrome depth sensor. Plus, there are two selfie cameras consisting of a Sony 32MP sensor and an 8MP wide-angle shooter. This also makes the Realme X50 Pro a powerful camera smartphone.

7. Vivo V17 Pro

The list of top smartphones with six cameras also includes the Vivo V17 Pro. Vivo has some powerful camera-centric smartphones, but the Vivo V17 Pro is unique. It includes a pop-up design for the dual-selfie cameras consisting of a 32MP primary shooter and an 8MP supporting lens. At the back, the Vivo V17 Pro includes a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto shooter, and a 2MP depth shooter.

8. Moto G100

This list also includes the Motorola Moto G100 smartphone. As a six-camera phone, users get a 64MP main camera paired with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The device will also have a pair of 2MP sensors for added depth effects and macro shots. Up front, there are two sensors consisting of a 16MP primary camera and an 8MP wide-angle lens. This also makes the Moto G100 among the most powerful camera phones.

9. Realme X3 SuperZoom

We have another addition from Realme, namely the Realme X3 SuperZoom. As the name suggests, this is a powerful camera phone, consisting of six cameras. The smartphone includes a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom capability. The other two cameras include an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Up front, there's a dual-camera setup with a 32MP primary lens with an 8MP supporting camera.

10. Oppo Reno3 Pro

The list of top six-camera phones also includes the Oppo Reno3 Pro, which is slightly outdated right now. Here, the phone featured a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary camera with an 8MP shooter. The other sensors include a 13MP telephoto shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The key highlight of the Oppo Reno3 Pro is the dual selfie cameras, consisting of 44MP + 2MP sensors.

These are some of the top 10 smartphones with six cameras. This makes them among the most powerful camera phones in the market. That said, the market is always brimming with the latest technology and upgrades. This also means despite having a lesser number of cameras, the phones can still take some stunning pictures and life-like videos.