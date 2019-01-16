Top 10 smartphones with Snapdragon 855 to be launched in India in 2019

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Selection Panel To Meet On January 24 To Decide On New CBI Director
- Owning A Maruti Suzuki Is Now A Special Occasion — Here's How
- Flipkart Republic Day Sale Starts From January 20: Deals And Offers
- Kohli Wants To See India As A Superpower In Test Cricket
- Company Fixed Deposits In India Which Offer Yields Of Near 10%
- Visit Yanam: The French Counterpart Of The Southern Peninsula
- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Airport Look Is Laidback And About Flared Denims
- Birthday Boy Sidharth Malhotra Cuts Cake At Midnight! Pics!
Devices designed nowadays are always made sure by the makers they serve user-friendly features. Since your entire multitasking depends on the processor you are using, makers make sure this area comes with sheer perfection. Snapdragon has been consistently updating its chipset in terms of providing better performance.
This processor designing company, is now in news due to its most powerful chipset known as "Snapdragon 855" which is Qualcomm's first 7nm chip. This SoC is a remarkable creation coming with lots and lots of amazing features. Here is a list of few top 10 devices which are going to get launched with such processor.
With Snapdragon 855 processor, your device can be compatible with the next- generation 5G wireless networks. A new sensor in the chipset will enable phone makers to embed fingerprint readers underneath their devices' displays which is interesting.
This 7nm CPU ensures 45 percent performance boost which will make your mobile operation much more than a breeze. The processor is also compatible to work with Wi-Fi 6, meaning it can work with the latest wireless standard once router and networking equipment start coming with Wi-Fi 6 devices.
This chipset is the latest upgrade. We have to wait for another advanced processor to make comparisons. As per now, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is the most powerful processor ever designed so far.
OnePlus 7
Key Rumoured Specs
- a 6.4-inch bezel-less Optic AMOLED FHD display with 1,080x2,280 pixel screen resolution with a sharp density of 394 PPI
- 24MP + 12MP + 8MP rear camera
- 24MP front shooter
- 6GB RAM
- a 4,150mAh Li-Po battery
Asus Zenfone 6Z
Key Rumored Specs
- Qualcomm flower 855 processor
- 6GB RAM
- 5G network
- 5G network conditions
- storing is a minimum of 128GB, up to 512GB
- supports 2TB of external memory
- a built-in 3800 mAh battery
Poco F2
Key Rumored Specs
- 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 409 PPI
- a dual rear setup having 16MP + 8MP rear camera
- a 16MP Front camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset
- expanded up to 256GB
- 4100 mAh battery
Google Pixel 4
Key Rumored Specs
- Android 10.0 Q
- 256- or even 512GB capacities, or to add a microSD slot
- RAM from 4GB up to 6GB or even 8GB
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip
Samsung Galaxy S10
Key Rumored Specs
- a 6.0 inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 pixels and offers a pixel density of 549 PPI
- dual quad-core processors such as 2.7GHz M2 Mongoose and 1.7Ghz Cortex A53
- 12MP+12MP lenses along with an 8MP front camera
- A 3,500mAh Li-ion battery
LG G8
Key Rumored Specs
- a 6.3-inch FHD + IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1.440 x 3,120 pixels
- a 16MP + 20MP dual primary camera
- a 2.8GHz octa-core. Kryo 385 processor seated upon a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset
- 6GB RAM
- expanding the memory up to 2TB
- a 3,300 mAh Li-ion battery
Xiaomi Mi 9
Key Rumored Specs
- 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
- 256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6/8 GB RAM
- 48 MP rear camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery
Motorola Moto Z4
Key Rumored Specs
- a 6-inch Super AMOLED display that has been provided with the Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 4GB RAM
- dual rear cameras having 16MP + 8MP
- expanded up to 2TB
- a Li-ion battery having a huge capacity of 3,500mAh
Sony Xperia XZ4
Key Rumored Specs
- a 6.55-inch OLED display that comes with a high screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,880 pixels.
- 16MP + 16MP + 5MP triple rear camera
- 24MP front camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset
- a Li-ion battery having a capacity of 3,900mAh
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Key Rumored Specs
- a 6.66-inch Super AMOLED display
- dual primary cameras of 13MP + 13MP
- inbuilt space of 64GB
- external memory slot which can be expanded up to 512GB