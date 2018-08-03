ENGLISH

Top 10 Tips and Tricks for the Asus ZenFone 5Z

Asus ZenFone 5z is the most affordable smartphone based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

    The Asus ZenFone 5z is the latest and the most affordable smartphone in India powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Unlike the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, the Asus ZenFone 5z runs on the custom OS (ZenUI 5) which offers a plethora of options to customize and to improve the overall user experience of the smartphone.

    Here are the top 10 tips and tricks for the Asus ZeFone 5z. Using these features, you can improve the overall performance of the smartphone using these simple tricks.

    Ai Ringtone

    The ZenUI 5 on the ZenFone 5z is filled with Ai centric features. If you enable Ai Ringtone feature, then the smartphone will automatically set the ringtone volume depending on the external factors.

    To enable this feature go to Settings > Advanced > Ai features > Ai ringtone

    Ai Charging

    The Ai Charging will adjust the charging speed of the smartphone by trickling with voltage, which will help the smartphone to offer extended battery life. If you charge your smartphone overnight, then this will improve the battery health of the smartphone.

    To enable this feature go to Settings > Advanced > Ai features > Ai charging

    Zenimoji

    This is similar to the Animoji on the Apple iPhone X. This feature will replicate the facial expressions on an animated character, which can be shared to near and dear ones.

    To enable Zenimogi go to Settings > Advanced > ZeniMoji

    Game Genie

    If you are a gamer, then using the option Game Genie, one can record and stream the live gaming actions to the various social media platforms.

    To enable Game Genie go to Settings > Advanced > Game Genie

    One hand mode

    This feature will shrink the display of the smartphone to enable one hand operation, which will increase the productivity of the device.

    To enable One hand mode go to Settings > Advanced > One hand mode

    Twin Apps

    Using this feature, one can use two WhatsApp or Instagram accounts on a single device without using any third party services.

    To enable Twin Apps go to Settings > Advanced > Twin Apps

    Free 100 GB space on Google Drive

    This feature will offer free 100 GB cloud storage from Google for free of cost (for 1 year). This space can be used to store digital data across the devices.

    To enable this feature login to your Gmail account and open Google Drive and select Redeem the offer

     

    Setup Face Unlock

    Just like the most of the modern smartphones launched in 2018, the Asus ZenFone 5z supports Face Unlock, which is being achieved by the front-facing camera to add an extra layer of security to your smartphone.

    To setup Face Unlock go to Settings > Security & lock screen and add your Face Data

    Battery Saver

    This is one of the best features that we discovered on the Asus ZenFone 5z. This feature will be useful when the device gets low in battery, as using different battery modes users can increase the standby time of the smartphone.

    To enable battery saver go to Settings > Battery > PowerMaster

    Beauty Live

    This feature can be used to improve the quality of the live videos on any platform like Facebook and YouTube.

    To enable this feature go to Settings > Advanced > BeautyLive

