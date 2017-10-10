Top 10 trending smartphones to check out: Galaxy Note8, Google Pixel 2, Oppo F5, iPhone X and more

The last few months saw a healthy mix of smartphones being launched in the market. And we have to confess, 2016 was a stellar year for smartphones but 2017 has turned out to be even better.

On that note, smartphones this year have come with a lot of improvements and many brands like Samsung, Apple, Nokia and major Chinese manufactures have really come up with unique innovations in providing the best to the consumers and tech enthusiasts alike.

Moreover, smartphones have become faster, more powerful and even more versatile than ever before. And these features can clearly be seen in the new smartphones.

So if you are thinking to pick up a new smartphone then we have compiled a list of smartphones that are currently trending or being talked about the most in the market.

The list has also been compiled taking into account power, specs, design and value for money. So whether it's one of the many slick Android handsets, the latest iPhone or one from a range of other cool manufacturers, you can check it all out.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 Buy At Price of Rs 67,900

Key Features

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash

secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) Google Pixel 2 Key Features

5-inch (1920x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 95% DCI-P3 coverage, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

2,700mAh battery with fast charging Oppo F5 Rumoured Key Features

6.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

20 MP, phase detection autofocus, LED flash

64 GB, 6 GB RAM

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery Apple iPhone X Key Features

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras,

7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Nokia 6 Buy At Price of Rs 15,000

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh built-in battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 20,890

Key Features

5.5 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display

1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 64GB RO

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay

Bluetooth 4.1

3600mAh Battery Xiaomi Mi A1 Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens

secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Google Pixel 2 XL Buy At Price of Rs 73,000

Key Features

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy S8 Buy At Price of Rs 57,900

Key Features

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Buy At Price of Rs 11,890

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3300mAh battery