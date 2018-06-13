Avail best offers of Samsung smartphones this Diwali

Samsung has developed a fan following over the years in India and a big chunk of the global tech giant's yearly revenue is contributed from the sub continent. Over a decade of its consumer satisfaction in the country Samsung has acquainted itself quite well with the needs and customs of consumers.

Which is the reason why the brand is offering great deals on its recently launched devices as the festive season pulls in. The calendar year for Samsung has been great so far.

The persistent sale of its 2016 flagship, Galaxy S8 was still strong when the 2017 flagship, Galaxy Note 8 came along. Not to mention the enormous response it received which was evident from the previous bookings itself.

The smartphone manufacturer also enjoys great response in the sub 20k price segment in India evident from the sale of its J series. Consumers have given the brand a commendable response and it's Samsung's turn to return the favour.

Here are 20 great deals from Samsung that you can browse through. Have a look.

27% off on Samsung Galaxy A5 2017(Black Sky, 3GB/32GB) Key Features 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

16MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 5% off on Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (Black) Key Features 5.5 Inch TFT HD Display

1.2GHz Quad Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual Micro SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

4G/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

3000mAh Battery 25% off on Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (Gold) Key Features 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera, OIS, f/1.9 aperture, LED flash

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

4G LTE

5000mAh battery with Fast Charging 8% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (Black, 32GB) Key Features 5.7 Inch Full HD Display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay Mini

Bluetooth 4.1

3300mAh Battery 10% off on Samsung Galaxy On8 (Gold, 3 GB RAM + 16 GB Memory) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G LTE

3300mAh battery 24% off on Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 (Black Sky, 3GB/32GB) Key Features 5.7 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display

1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

16MP Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

3600mAh Battery



7% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt (Black,16GB) Key Features 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 6% off on Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro (Navy Blue, 64GB) Key Features 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging 6% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (Gold, 64GB) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery 12% off on Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro (Black, 6GB RAM) Click Here to Buy This offer

Key Features

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging 14% off on Samsung Galaxy S7 (Black Onyx, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM) Key Features 5.1 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display

Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

LTE

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth 4.2

Hybrid Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Always-On Display

Fingerprint Sensor

IP 68

3000 MAh Battery 16% off on Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Gold, 64 GB) (3 GB RAM) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB / 64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash,

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 9% off on Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) Key Features 5 Inch HD Display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Scanner

4G LTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

Full Metal Body

2400mAh Battery 5% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro (White, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM) Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery