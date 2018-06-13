ENGLISH

Avail best offers of Samsung smartphones this Diwali

    Samsung has developed a fan following over the years in India and a big chunk of the global tech giant's yearly revenue is contributed from the sub continent. Over a decade of its consumer satisfaction in the country Samsung has acquainted itself quite well with the needs and customs of consumers.

    Which is the reason why the brand is offering great deals on its recently launched devices as the festive season pulls in. The calendar year for Samsung has been great so far.

    The persistent sale of its 2016 flagship, Galaxy S8 was still strong when the 2017 flagship, Galaxy Note 8 came along. Not to mention the enormous response it received which was evident from the previous bookings itself.

    The smartphone manufacturer also enjoys great response in the sub 20k price segment in India evident from the sale of its J series. Consumers have given the brand a commendable response and it's Samsung's turn to return the favour.

    Here are 20 great deals from Samsung that you can browse through. Have a look.

    27% off on Samsung Galaxy A5 2017(Black Sky, 3GB/32GB)

    Key Features

    • 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
    • 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB Internal Storage
    • expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
    • 16MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

     

    5% off on Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (Black)

    Key Features

    • 5.5 Inch TFT HD Display
    • 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor
    • 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
    • Dual Micro SIM
    • 13MP Camera With LED Flash
    • 5 MP Front Camera
    • 4G/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.1
    • 3000mAh Battery

     

    25% off on Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (Gold)

    Key Features

    • 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB Internal Storage
    • expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera, OIS, f/1.9 aperture, LED flash
    • 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
    • 4G LTE
    • 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging

    8% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (Black, 32GB)

    Key Features

    • 5.7 Inch Full HD Display
    • 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • Dual Nano SIM
    • 13MP Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • 4G LTE/WiFi
    • Samsung Pay Mini
    • Bluetooth 4.1
    • 3300mAh Battery

    10% off on Samsung Galaxy On8 (Gold, 3 GB RAM + 16 GB Memory)

    Key Features

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G LTE
    • 3300mAh battery

     

    24% off on Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 (Black Sky, 3GB/32GB)

    Key Features

    • 5.7 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
    • 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • Dual Nano SIM
    • 16MP Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 3600mAh Battery

     

     

    7% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt (Black,16GB)

    Key Features

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

     

    6% off on Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro (Navy Blue, 64GB)

    Key Features

    • 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB Internal Storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 16MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with fast charging

     

    6% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (Gold, 64GB)

    Key Features

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • Samsung Pay
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 13MP front camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3600mAh battery

     

    12% off on Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro (Black, 6GB RAM)

    Key Features

    • 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB Internal Storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
    • 4G LTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    14% off on Samsung Galaxy S7 (Black Onyx, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Key Features

    • 5.1 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
    • Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • LTE
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • Always-On Display
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IP 68
    • 3000 MAh Battery

     

    16% off on Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Gold, 64 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Key Features

    • 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash,
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

     

    9% off on Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Key Features

    • 5 Inch HD Display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Processor
    • 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
    • Dual Nano SIM
    • 13MP Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Scanner
    • 4G LTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.1
    • Full Metal Body
    • 2400mAh Battery

     

    5% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro (White, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Key Features

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
    • 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
    • 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
    • 2600mAh battery

     

