Best-Selling 5G Smartphones Globally

Though there are more than 100 smartphones that got launched in 2020, here are the top five highest shipped models in Q1 2020 from some of the best smartphone brands in the world.

Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G is the latest S series flagship smartphone, powered by the Exynos 990 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, depending on the market. The smartphone offers a 2K AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and also offers features like IP68 rating and wireless charging.

Mate 30 5G

Though it only got launched in select markets, the Mate 30 5G is one of the highest shipped flagship 5G smartphones based on the flagship Kirin processor.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G is the premium version of the Mate 30 5G with a big screen and a big battery. This smartphone also comes with an improved camera system.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is a compact flagship smartphone from Samsung with a 2K AMOLED display and the smartphone is also powered by the Exynos 990 SoC in India and other europian markets. The same smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is a flagship smartphone and one of the first devices from Samsung to pack a 108MP camera with support for native 8K video recording capabilities.