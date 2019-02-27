ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Top 5G smartphones that were launched so far

    By
    |

    The global announcement of 5G network aspect to include in some of the latest smartphones- have been very well received at an ongoing event of MWC 2019. By far some devices which come with 5G are already introduced and have been getting booked by more and more consumers. Below, you will find a list of some of these devices which also come along with various other interesting features.

    Top 5G smartphones that were launched so far

     

    The 5G guarantees significantly more speed than 4G. Such speed is a result of using the cell with a limited amount of connected devices. This network option also brings along some cons. It comes with a bigger bandwidth, offering minimum coverage. Hence, it will be much more expensive to implement and many carriers may choose not to adopt it altogether.

    Also, they have some other amazing attributes. A couple of devices come with fast wireless charging 2.0 support and Wireless Power Share feature, that allows charging of battery up to the considerate level in quicker minutes. In the list, you will also find one or two devices that come with a foldable feature which means you can have 2 in 1 facility of using it either as a phone or a tablet. For rest details about these selected devices, you must take a look below.

    Huawei Mate X

    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2480 x 1148 pixels) 19.5:9 OLED display when folded, 6.38-inch (2480 x 892 pixels) OLED 25:9 display for back panel, 8-inch (2480 x 2200 pixels) OLED 8:7.1 display when unfolded
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU, Balong 5000 5G modem
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 512GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
    • 40MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
    • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • Dual Speakers
    • 5G Multi-mode,Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500 mAh (typical) battery with 55W SuperCharge

    Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 505ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP rear camera
    • 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
    • 5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500mAh battery

    Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits brightness
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 10GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 5G?Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh (typ)/ 3100mAh (min) battery

    LG V50 ThinQ

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 16MP super wide camera + 12MP telephoto camera
    • 8MP front camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 5G, 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

    ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.47-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340pixels) AMOLED display with
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon X50 5G modem
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 20MP 125° Ultra Wide sensor + 8MP telephoto lens
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue