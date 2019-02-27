Top 5G smartphones that were launched so far Features oi-Harish Kumar

The global announcement of 5G network aspect to include in some of the latest smartphones- have been very well received at an ongoing event of MWC 2019. By far some devices which come with 5G are already introduced and have been getting booked by more and more consumers. Below, you will find a list of some of these devices which also come along with various other interesting features.

The 5G guarantees significantly more speed than 4G. Such speed is a result of using the cell with a limited amount of connected devices. This network option also brings along some cons. It comes with a bigger bandwidth, offering minimum coverage. Hence, it will be much more expensive to implement and many carriers may choose not to adopt it altogether.

Also, they have some other amazing attributes. A couple of devices come with fast wireless charging 2.0 support and Wireless Power Share feature, that allows charging of battery up to the considerate level in quicker minutes. In the list, you will also find one or two devices that come with a foldable feature which means you can have 2 in 1 facility of using it either as a phone or a tablet. For rest details about these selected devices, you must take a look below.

Huawei Mate X Key Specs

6.6-inch (2480 x 1148 pixels) 19.5:9 OLED display when folded, 6.38-inch (2480 x 892 pixels) OLED 25:9 display for back panel, 8-inch (2480 x 2200 pixels) OLED 8:7.1 display when unfolded

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU, Balong 5000 5G modem

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

40MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual Speakers

5G Multi-mode,Dual 4G VoLTE

4500 mAh (typical) battery with 55W SuperCharge Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 505ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP rear camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits brightness

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 10GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

5G?Dual 4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typ)/ 3100mAh (min) battery LG V50 ThinQ Key Specs

6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP super wide camera + 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera + 5MP secondary camera

5G, 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G Key Specs

6.47-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340pixels) AMOLED display with

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon X50 5G modem

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 20MP 125° Ultra Wide sensor + 8MP telephoto lens

20MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging