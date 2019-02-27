TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- With Multiple Aircraft Taking Off At Same Time, Here Is How IAF Confused Pak And Hit Balakot
- India vs Australia 2nd T20I Preview: Where To Watch, Timing, Possible XI, Live Streaming And More
- Skoda Kamiq Revealed — World Premiere At Geneva Motor Show 2019
- Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones Launched In India
- KYC Compliance Deadline For E-Wallets Extended By 6 Months
- Oscars 2019: Priyanka-Nick's Candid Photos From The After-party!
- Leptospirosis: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment And Prevention
- Patan — A Gorgeous Retreat In Gujarat
Top 5G smartphones that were launched so far
The global announcement of 5G network aspect to include in some of the latest smartphones- have been very well received at an ongoing event of MWC 2019. By far some devices which come with 5G are already introduced and have been getting booked by more and more consumers. Below, you will find a list of some of these devices which also come along with various other interesting features.
The 5G guarantees significantly more speed than 4G. Such speed is a result of using the cell with a limited amount of connected devices. This network option also brings along some cons. It comes with a bigger bandwidth, offering minimum coverage. Hence, it will be much more expensive to implement and many carriers may choose not to adopt it altogether.
Also, they have some other amazing attributes. A couple of devices come with fast wireless charging 2.0 support and Wireless Power Share feature, that allows charging of battery up to the considerate level in quicker minutes. In the list, you will also find one or two devices that come with a foldable feature which means you can have 2 in 1 facility of using it either as a phone or a tablet. For rest details about these selected devices, you must take a look below.
Huawei Mate X
- 6.6-inch (2480 x 1148 pixels) 19.5:9 OLED display when folded, 6.38-inch (2480 x 892 pixels) OLED 25:9 display for back panel, 8-inch (2480 x 2200 pixels) OLED 8:7.1 display when unfolded
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU, Balong 5000 5G modem
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- 40MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual Speakers
- 5G Multi-mode,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500 mAh (typical) battery with 55W SuperCharge
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 505ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP rear camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
- 5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits brightness
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 10GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 5G?Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typ)/ 3100mAh (min) battery
LG V50 ThinQ
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP super wide camera + 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 5G, 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G
- 6.47-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340pixels) AMOLED display with
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon X50 5G modem
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 20MP 125° Ultra Wide sensor + 8MP telephoto lens
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging