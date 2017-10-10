Buying Guide: Top Best 4G Budget Smartphones to buy in India Under Rs 10,000

Lately, the budget smartphone market in India is shaping up with the launch of several advanced offerings. A few years back, the budget smartphones were not equipped with enough features as compared to the pricey ones.
This situation did not last for long as the companies have started stuffing in goodies at low cost smartphones too.
These days the budget smartphones are being launched with advanced features such as 4G VoLTE, dual camera setup, full-screen design and more. One category that is booming is the 4G smartphones irrespective of the pricing of the device.
SEE ALSO: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in India this October 2017
Given the JioPhone has brought in the 4G connectivity to feature phones, there are many entry-level smartphones those are coming up with such features.
Today, we at GizBot have listed some of the best buy 4G budget smartphones those are available for purchase in India below Rs. 10,000. You can take a look at these smartphones from below to know which one will be a great choice for you.
Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 9,499
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB / 3GBRAM
- 16GB /32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
Lenovo K8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 9,499
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Motorola Moto C Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD
- Dual (nano) SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge
Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Oppo A37
Buy At Price of Rs 8,915
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2630mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 32GB
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
InFocus Turbo 5
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Panasonic P55 Max
Buy At Price of Rs 7,499
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with quad-LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Infinix Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh with fast charging
10.or E 16GB
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo.
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3930 (minimum) battery
InFocus Turbo 5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 8,499
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- secondary 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4850mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 5000mAh built-in battery