Best 6GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs 15,000

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Chennai: Tamil Filmmaker Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife
- Booking Train Ticket Online — Know Debit, Credit Card And Net Banking Charges
- Valentine's Day Escapades In India
- P V Sindhu Strikes Mega Rs 50 Crore Four-Year Deal
- Jawa And Jawa 42 Deliveries To Start Soon
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Third Android Pie Beta Update Now Available
- He Distributed His Intimate Chat With His Ex On Her Wedding Day
- Alia Says She Is Not A Possessive Girlfriend
There used to be a time when 1GB RAM devices used to be expensive. But gradually with the advancement of technology and easy-availability, users can purchase devices with a whooping configuration of 6GB RAM at a budget-friendly price point. Bigger RAM makes every single multitasking clean and fuss-free.
It also offers an ideal platform for highly intelligent games. Even after gaming for maximum hours, such configured RAM doesn't let your device to lag. Even you can install as much app as per your desires and run them conveniently in the background. You can look for such RAM oriented devices whose price category falls under Rs. 15,000.
If you are looking for a device that houses 6GB RAM, you also have to make sure that these devices must be powered by octa-core processors respectively. There are certainly valid reasons pertaining to why these mobiles require such RAM setup.
These are- to avoid garbage collection of data which might have bad effects as they simply keep filling your RAM, better UI rendering which makes your phone faster, to use more number of apps at a time by flipping among them without being slowed down, and more.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
MRP: Rs 12,499
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
MRP: Rs 13,999
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 1
MRP: Rs 12,990
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh battery
Motorola Moto X4 6GB RAM
MRP: Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Coolpad Cool Play 6
MRP: Rs 12,499
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear camera cameras
- 8MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery