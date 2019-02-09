Best 6GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs 15,000

There used to be a time when 1GB RAM devices used to be expensive. But gradually with the advancement of technology and easy-availability, users can purchase devices with a whooping configuration of 6GB RAM at a budget-friendly price point. Bigger RAM makes every single multitasking clean and fuss-free.

It also offers an ideal platform for highly intelligent games. Even after gaming for maximum hours, such configured RAM doesn't let your device to lag. Even you can install as much app as per your desires and run them conveniently in the background. You can look for such RAM oriented devices whose price category falls under Rs. 15,000.

If you are looking for a device that houses 6GB RAM, you also have to make sure that these devices must be powered by octa-core processors respectively. There are certainly valid reasons pertaining to why these mobiles require such RAM setup.

These are- to avoid garbage collection of data which might have bad effects as they simply keep filling your RAM, better UI rendering which makes your phone faster, to use more number of apps at a time by flipping among them without being slowed down, and more.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 MRP: Rs 12,499

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro MRP: Rs 13,999

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Realme 1 MRP: Rs 12,990

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery Motorola Moto X4 6GB RAM MRP: Rs 12,999

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Coolpad Cool Play 6 MRP: Rs 12,499

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP dual rear camera cameras

8MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery