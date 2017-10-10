Best BlackBerry smartphones available to buy in India from Rs 4,400

BlackBerry as a mobile phone company has its share of ups and downs but the brand is not going anywhere anytime soon.
The company's most recent mobile device for the Indian market- KEYone is a great productivity machine that runs the latest Android UI and offers a surprisingly good battery backup. The other smartphones in the list of BlackBerry includes Dtek50 and Dtek60 that also offers decent performance.
SEE ALSO: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in India this October 2017
While these smartphones are priced in mid-range and premium segment, you can own a BlackBerry handset by paying less than Rs. 5,000. Yes, you heard it right. These super affordable BlackBerry handsets might not offer the latest and most advanced features, but they surely work very well and come with brand assurance.
Having said that, today we have created a list of best Blackberry smartphones available to buy in India with price starting from as low as Rs. 4,400. Have a look below.
Blackberry Curve 9320
Buy At Price of Rs 4,500
Key Features
- 2.4 Inch Screen With 164 Ppi
- 806 MHz Processor
- 3.2 MP Cam With Flash
- 3.5 Mm Headphone Jack
- FM Radio
- 512 MB RAM
- 512 MB Onboard Memory
- 3G
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- GPS
- 1450 MAh Battery
BlackBerry Q5
Buy At Price of Rs 9,299
Key Features
- 3.1-inch (720 x 720 pixels) IPS display at 328 PPI pixel density
- 35-key QWERTY physical keyboard
- BlackBerry 10 OS
- 1.2 GHz dual-core processor
- 10.5 mm thick and weighs 129 grams
- 5MP auto focus camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 2GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB via microSD card slot
- 3G HSPA+, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n,Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS
- 2180 mAh Non-removable battery
Blackberry Z30 (A10)
Buy At Price of Rs 16,999
Key Features
- 5 Inch Super AMOLED Touch Screen Display
- 1.7 GHz Snapdragon S4 Pro Quad Core Processor
- 2 GB RAM
- 3G
- WiFi A/B/G/N
- 8 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2 MP Front Facing Camera
- Bluetooth 4.0
- NFC
- 2880 MAh Battery
Blackberry Q10
Buy At Price of Rs 9,939
Key Features
- 3.1 Inch Display
- 1.5 GHz OMAP Dual Core Processor
- 2GB RAM
- 8MP Camera
- 16GB On-Board Storage
- 2100 MAh Battery
Blackberry Leap
Buy At Price of Rs 10,850
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) display
- 1.5 GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 (MSM8960) processor with Adreno 225 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- BlackBerry OS 10.3.1
- 8MP Auto-Focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP Fixed-Focus front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2800mAh integrated non-removable battery
Blackberry 9720
Buy At Price of Rs 11,077
Key Features
- 2.8-inch (480 x 360 pixels) with 246 ppi and 24-bit color TFT LCD display
- BlackBerry OS 7.1
- 806 MHz Marvel Tavor MG1 CPU
- 12mm thick and weighs 120g
- 5 MP EDOF camera with LED Flash
- Multi format audio and video player
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio with RDS
- 512 MB RAM
- 512MB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB with MicroSD
- 3G HSDPA 7.2Mbps
- 1450 mAh battery
Blackberry Classic
Buy At Price of Rs 26,999
Key Features
- 3.5 Inch (720x720 Pixels) Touch Screen Display
- 2GB RAM
- 1.5GHz Dual-Core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Processor
- 16GB Internal Storage
- FM Radio
- 4G LTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 2515mAh Battery
Blackberry Z3
Buy At Price of Rs 7,499
Key Features
- 5 Inch QHD Touch Screen Display
- 1.2 GHz Qualcomm MSM8230 Dual Core Processor
- 1.5 GB RAM
- 3G
- WiFi A/B/G/N
- 5 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 1.1 MP Front Facing Camera
- Bluetooth
- 2500 MAh Non-Removable Battery
Blackberry Passport
Buy At Price of Rs 22,999
Key Features
- 4.5 Inch Touch Screen Display
- 2.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 800 Processor
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 2MP Front-Facing CameraDedicated BBM Key
- 4G LTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 3450mAh Battery
Blackberry DTEK60
Buy At Price of Rs 34,065
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Blackberry DTEK50
Buy At Price of Rs 17,790
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD scratch-resistant display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with 550MHz Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 2610mAh battery with fast charging
Blackberry Z10
Buy At Price of Rs 6,199
Key Features
- 4.2 Inch HD Display
- 1.5 GHz Snapdragon Dual Core Processor
- 2GB RAM
- 8MP Camera
- 16GB On-Board Storage
- 1800 MAh Battery
Blackberry Priv
Buy At Price of Rs 27,900
Key Features
- 5.43-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED dual-curved display at 540 PPI with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 4-row BlackBerry slider keyboard
- Hexa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 with 64-bit processor with 600 MHz Adreno 418 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB of internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- 18MP rear camera with dual-tone Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3,410 mAh battery with up to 22.5 hours battery life with mixed use, fast charging