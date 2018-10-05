Best Pongal/Sankranthi 2017 offers on 4G Android smartphones

Festive season is back and as usual, e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart are offering huge discounts on products ranging across different categories.

In this article, we will present you with 10 smartphones listed on both Amazon and Flipkart that are available at discounted prices. So hurry up, and get your hands on them before they go out of stock.

7% Off on Motorola Moto G Plus, 4th Gen Buy At Price of Rs 13,999

Coplete Specs of Moto G4 Plus

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory / 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging 26% off on Sony Xperia XA Dual (Graphite Black) Buy At Price of Rs 15,447

Coplete Specs of Sony Xperia XA Dual

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) curved glass edge-to-edge display

Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz + 4 x 1.0 GHz) MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with 700MHz Mali T860MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

Up to 200GB expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

13MP Primary Camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2300 mAh battery 23% off on Apple iPhone 5s (Space Grey, 16GB) Buy At Price of Rs 19,195

Coplete Specs of Apple iPhone 5s

Key Specs 4 Inch Retina Display

Nano SIM

A7 Processor

8MP Camera

Dual LED Flash.Facetime HD Camera

Bluetooth 4.0

SIRI

Fingerprint Sensor 11% off on Oppo F1S (Gold, 32GB) Buy At Price of Rs 16,990

Coplete Specs of Oppo F1S

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0

Dual (nano) SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G

WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz)

Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

3075mAh battery 29% off on LG K10 4G Dual Sim Mobile Phone (16GB, Black-Blue) Buy At Price of Rs 10,593

Coplete Specs of LG K10

Key Specs 5.3-inch HD display

1.2GHz or 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor / 1.14GHz Octa-Core; 3G: 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor

Android 5.1 Lollipop

2GB RAM / 1.5GB RAM/ 1GB RAM, 16GB / 8GB internal memory

13MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

LTE / 3G

2,300mAh Battery 36% off LYF F1 Black Buy At Price of Rs 9,581

Coplete Specs of LYF F1

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 4 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM (micro + nano)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3200mAh battery 8% off on Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Gold, 32 GB) Buy At Price of Rs 16,900

Coplete Specs of Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3300mAh battery 15% off on Asus Zenfone 3 Laser (Gold, 32 GB) Buy At Price of Rs 16,999

Coplete Specs of Asus Zenfone 3 Laser

Key Specs 5.5 inch Full HD Display

4 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP Primary Camera

8MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Octa Core Snapdragon 430 64-bit Processor

Android Marshmallow 6

3000 mAh Battery 8% off on Mi 5 (White, 32 GB) Buy At Price of Rs 22,999

Coplete Specs of Mi 5

Key Specs 5.15 Inch FHD Full Lamination Display

1.8 GHz Quad Core Snapdragon 820 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Sim

16 MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash And PDAF

4 MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi/NFC/Bluetooth

Infrared Sensor

3000 MAh Battery 15% off on Swipe Elite Max (Onyx Black, 32 GB) Buy At Price of Rs 10,999

Coplete Specs of Swipe Elite Max

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB OTG

3000mAh battery with Zip Charge