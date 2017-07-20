Cheapest best Android Nought smartphones under Rs 5,000

Soon Google will be rolling out the Android 8.0 O update officially and the same will hit a slew of high-end and premium smartphones.

In fact, the company has already rolled out the Android 8.0 O Developer Preview to select smartphones. Having said that, the existing Android 7.0 and Android 7.1.1 Nougat builds will soon become outdated as they will turn a year old.

Eventually, the budget smartphone makers that might not be able to get the Android 8.0 O on board their offerings are launching devices with the Nougat OS.

While there are many such budget smartphones in the country, the recent one has come from Intex and it is the Aqua Zenith priced at Rs. 3,999. This is touted to be the cheapest smartphone to run the Android Nougat OS.

But it is not the only one to use this platform. There are many other smartphones in the sub Rs. 5,000 price bracket that make use of this build. Today, we have listed a slew of such cheapest Android Nougat smartphones for you. You can buy these phones and experience the Nougat interface without spending a lot on your mobile purchase.

Lava A44 Buy At Price of Rs 4,659

Key Features

a 4.0 inches TFT 480 x 800 pixels display

Android,7.0 Nougat

a Quad core, 1.1 GHz

1GB RAM processor paired

8GB native storage capacity

a 5MP main snapper at its rear

2MP front-facing selfie shooter

Li-Ion 1500 mAh battery powering Karbonn A40 Indian Buy At Price of Rs

Key Features

a 4.0 inches TFT 480 x 800 pixels display

runs Android,7.0 Nougat

Quad Core, 1.3 GHz

1GB RAM processor

8GB native storage capacity

a 2MP main snapper at its rear

0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter

Li-ion 1400 mAh Battery powering Sansui Horizon 2 Buy At Price of Rs 4,999

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.25 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737VW processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2450mAh battery Intex Aqua A4 Buy At Price of Rs 4,350

Key Features

4-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) display

1.3GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 64GB via microSD card

Android Nougat 7.0 OS

5MP rear camera

2MP front camera

4G VoLTE

1750mAh battery Intex Aqua Zenith Buy At Price of Rs 4,399

Key Features

5 Inch FWVGA Touchscreen Display

1.1 GHz Quad-Core MT6737M Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

2MP Front Camera

Dual Micro SIM

4G VoLTE/WiFi

2000 MAh Battery iVoomi Me4 Buy At Price of Rs 3,499

Key Features

4.5 inch FWVGA Display

runs Android Nougat v7.0

1 GB RAM8 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 64 GB

5MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

2000 mAh Battery iVoomi Me5 Buy At Price of Rs 4,499

Key Features 5 inch HD Display

runs Android Nougat v7.0

SC 9832 Processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

8MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

3000 mAh Battery