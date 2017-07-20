Cheapest best Android Nought smartphones under Rs 5,000

Soon Google will be rolling out the Android 8.0 O update officially and the same will hit a slew of high-end and premium smartphones.
In fact, the company has already rolled out the Android 8.0 O Developer Preview to select smartphones. Having said that, the existing Android 7.0 and Android 7.1.1 Nougat builds will soon become outdated as they will turn a year old.
Eventually, the budget smartphone makers that might not be able to get the Android 8.0 O on board their offerings are launching devices with the Nougat OS.
While there are many such budget smartphones in the country, the recent one has come from Intex and it is the Aqua Zenith priced at Rs. 3,999. This is touted to be the cheapest smartphone to run the Android Nougat OS.
But it is not the only one to use this platform. There are many other smartphones in the sub Rs. 5,000 price bracket that make use of this build. Today, we have listed a slew of such cheapest Android Nougat smartphones for you. You can buy these phones and experience the Nougat interface without spending a lot on your mobile purchase.
Lava A44
Buy At Price of Rs 4,659
Key Features
- a 4.0 inches TFT 480 x 800 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- a Quad core, 1.1 GHz
- 1GB RAM processor paired
- 8GB native storage capacity
- a 5MP main snapper at its rear
- 2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Ion 1500 mAh battery powering
Karbonn A40 Indian
Buy At Price of Rs
Key Features
- a 4.0 inches TFT 480 x 800 pixels display
- runs Android,7.0 Nougat
- Quad Core, 1.3 GHz
- 1GB RAM processor
- 8GB native storage capacity
- a 2MP main snapper at its rear
- 0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-ion 1400 mAh Battery powering
Sansui Horizon 2
Buy At Price of Rs 4,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.25 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737VW processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2450mAh battery
Intex Aqua A4
Buy At Price of Rs 4,350
Key Features
- 4-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB via microSD card
- Android Nougat 7.0 OS
- 5MP rear camera
- 2MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1750mAh battery
Intex Aqua Zenith
Buy At Price of Rs 4,399
Key Features
- 5 Inch FWVGA Touchscreen Display
- 1.1 GHz Quad-Core MT6737M Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- Dual Micro SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2000 MAh Battery
iVoomi Me4
Buy At Price of Rs 3,499
Key Features
- 4.5 inch FWVGA Display
- runs Android Nougat v7.0
- 1 GB RAM8 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 64 GB
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 2000 mAh Battery
iVoomi Me5
Buy At Price of Rs 4,499
Key Features
- 5 inch HD Display
- runs Android Nougat v7.0
- SC 9832 Processor
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 3000 mAh Battery