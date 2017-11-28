Chinese smartphones slated to launch in 2018

2017 has been a pretty eventful year with countless number of smartphones launches. As this year has almost come to an end, we are now looking forward to the smartphones that will be launched in 2018.
Especially, the smartphones from the Chinese manufacturers. The rumor mill has already started churning out details of a few handsets such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, Mi 6 Plus, Mi 6C and the flagship Mi 7. Huawei is another Chinese brand we are counting on to come up with Huawei Nova 3, Huawei G10 and Huawei Honor Note 9. Other than that, Vivo is expected to launch Vivo X Play 7 in 2018.
OnePlus, which is currently making all the headlines, must be gearing up the launch for OnePlus 6. Concept images of the smartphone has already surfaced on the internet. So we have listed all the Chinese smartphones slated to launch next year with their possible specs and features. Scroll down to find out.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- 18:9 screen of a 5.9 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels
- Display type IPS LCD
- Snapdragon 625 SoC
- Octa Core, 1.4 GHz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 that is coupled with Adreno GPU
- runs Android OS, v7.1.2 (Nougat)
- 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB Storage default memory capacity
- expanded up to another Up to 128 GB with the help of a microSD Card
- 13 MP Rear Camera
- a 5 MP Camera selfie camera
- a Non removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Huawei Nova 3
Rumoured Key Features
- a 6.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Display type IPS-LCD
- Octa Core (Quad x 2.36 GHz + Quad x 1.7 GHz) Cortex-A53, Kirin 659 that is coupled with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- a 16 MP + 20 MP Dual Camera
- a 20 MP + 2 MP Dual Camera selfie camera
- runs Android OS, v8.0 (Oreo)
- a Non-removable Li-Po 3340mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 5
- a 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Display type IPS LCD
- an Octa core, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625/630 that is coupled with Adreno GPU
- 3/4 GB RAM and 16/32/64 GB Storage default memory capacity
- Up to 128 GB with the help of a microSD Card
- 32GB - 3GB RAM) sports a 16 MP Camera
- a 8 MP Camera selfie camera
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
- a Non-removable Li-Po 3680 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus
- a 5.7 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Display type IPS LCD.
- Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo), Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 that is coupled with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB Storage default memory capacity
- expanded up to another Up to 128 GB with the help of a microSD Card
- a 12 MP + 12 MP Dual Camera
- a 8 MP Camera selfie camera
- runs Android OS, v7.1.1 (Nougat)
- a Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
Huawei Honor Note 9
- a 6.0 inches Super AMOLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- Android,7.1 Nougat
- Octa Core Processor Kirin 960 processor paired
- 64GB native storage capacity
- a 16MP main snapper at its rear
- a 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Huawei G10
- a 5.9 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Display type IPS LCD
- Octa Core, HiSilicon Kirin 659 that is coupled with Mali-G72MP12 GPU
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB Storage default memory capacity
- expanded up to another Up to 256 GB
- microSD Card
- a 16 MP + 2 MP Dual Camera
- 13 MP + 2 MP Dual Selfie Camera selfie camera
- a Non-removable Li-Po 3340mAh battery
Vivo Xplay7
- a 5.5 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. Display type Super AMOLED
- Octa core, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 that is coupled with Adreno GPU
- 8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB Storage default memory capacity
- a 13 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP Rear Three Camera
- a 8 MP + 5 MP Dual Front Camera selfie camera
- Android OS, v7.1.1 (Nougat)
- a Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 6c
- a 5.1 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- a Octa Core (Quad 2.2 GHz, Cortex A73 + Quad 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53) Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor
- 64GB native storage capacity
- Android,7.1.1 Nougat and features
- a 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 3200 mAh battery powering
Xiaomi Mi 7
Rumoured Key Features
- 6.0 inches OLED 2160 x 4096 pixels display
- runs Android,7.0 Nougat
- a Octa Core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired
- 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity
- a 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 16MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery powering
OnePlus 6
- a 5.5 inches Optic AMOLED, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,7.1.1 Nougat
- Octa Core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired
- 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- 21MP main snapper at its rear
- 16MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery