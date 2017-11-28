Chinese smartphones slated to launch in 2018

2017 has been a pretty eventful year with countless number of smartphones launches. As this year has almost come to an end, we are now looking forward to the smartphones that will be launched in 2018.

Especially, the smartphones from the Chinese manufacturers. The rumor mill has already started churning out details of a few handsets such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, Mi 6 Plus, Mi 6C and the flagship Mi 7. Huawei is another Chinese brand we are counting on to come up with Huawei Nova 3, Huawei G10 and Huawei Honor Note 9. Other than that, Vivo is expected to launch Vivo X Play 7 in 2018.

OnePlus, which is currently making all the headlines, must be gearing up the launch for OnePlus 6. Concept images of the smartphone has already surfaced on the internet. So we have listed all the Chinese smartphones slated to launch next year with their possible specs and features. Scroll down to find out.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Rumoured Key Features

18:9 screen of a 5.9 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels

Display type IPS LCD

Snapdragon 625 SoC

Octa Core, 1.4 GHz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 that is coupled with Adreno GPU

runs Android OS, v7.1.2 (Nougat)

3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB Storage default memory capacity

expanded up to another Up to 128 GB with the help of a microSD Card

13 MP Rear Camera

a 5 MP Camera selfie camera

a Non removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Huawei Nova 3 Rumoured Key Features

a 6.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Display type IPS-LCD

Octa Core (Quad x 2.36 GHz + Quad x 1.7 GHz) Cortex-A53, Kirin 659 that is coupled with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

a 16 MP + 20 MP Dual Camera

a 20 MP + 2 MP Dual Camera selfie camera

runs Android OS, v8.0 (Oreo)

a Non-removable Li-Po 3340mAh battery



Xiaomi Redmi 5 Rumoured Key Features

a 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Display type IPS LCD

an Octa core, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625/630 that is coupled with Adreno GPU

3/4 GB RAM and 16/32/64 GB Storage default memory capacity

Up to 128 GB with the help of a microSD Card

32GB - 3GB RAM) sports a 16 MP Camera

a 8 MP Camera selfie camera

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

a Non-removable Li-Po 3680 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus Rumoured Key Features

a 5.7 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Display type IPS LCD.

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo), Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 that is coupled with Adreno 540 GPU

4/6 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB Storage default memory capacity

expanded up to another Up to 128 GB with the help of a microSD Card

a 12 MP + 12 MP Dual Camera

a 8 MP Camera selfie camera

runs Android OS, v7.1.1 (Nougat)

a Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery Huawei Honor Note 9 Rumoured Key Features a 6.0 inches Super AMOLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display

Android,7.1 Nougat

Octa Core Processor Kirin 960 processor paired

64GB native storage capacity

a 16MP main snapper at its rear

a 8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery Huawei G10 Rumoured Key Features

a 5.9 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Display type IPS LCD

Octa Core, HiSilicon Kirin 659 that is coupled with Mali-G72MP12 GPU

4 GB RAM

64 GB Storage default memory capacity

expanded up to another Up to 256 GB

microSD Card

a 16 MP + 2 MP Dual Camera

13 MP + 2 MP Dual Selfie Camera selfie camera

a Non-removable Li-Po 3340mAh battery Vivo Xplay7 Rumoured Key Features

a 5.5 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. Display type Super AMOLED

Octa core, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 that is coupled with Adreno GPU

8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB Storage default memory capacity

a 13 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP Rear Three Camera

a 8 MP + 5 MP Dual Front Camera selfie camera

Android OS, v7.1.1 (Nougat)

a Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 6c Rumoured Key Features

a 5.1 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

a Octa Core (Quad 2.2 GHz, Cortex A73 + Quad 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53) Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor

64GB native storage capacity

Android,7.1.1 Nougat and features

a 12MP main snapper at its rear

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Po 3200 mAh battery powering Xiaomi Mi 7 Rumoured Key Features

6.0 inches OLED 2160 x 4096 pixels display

runs Android,7.0 Nougat

a Octa Core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired

32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity

a 16MP main snapper at its rear

16MP front-facing selfie shooter

a Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery powering OnePlus 6 Rumoured Key Features

a 5.5 inches Optic AMOLED, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,7.1.1 Nougat

Octa Core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired

64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

21MP main snapper at its rear

16MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Lenovo K9 Note Rumoured Key Features

5.5-inch with 1080x1920 pixels

Android OS

16MP Rear Camera

8 MP Camera

quad-core CPU

4 GB RAM

64 GB Internal Memory

5000mAh Battery