Top EMI offers on best smartphones during New Year 2018

New Year 2018 is just a few days ahead and its raining discounts and offers everywhere. Well, who wouldn't want to shop new products this new year?
It is common to see discounts and offers provided by online retailers on account of any occasion in order to lure the buyers.
This is the case with smartphones as well and there are alluring EMI offers such as no cost EMI and cash back offers on choosing to pay via EMI. These offers will surely help buyers get their hands on a smartphone that they want without paying for the device at one shot.
If you are planning to upgrade to a new smartphone and looking out for the best offer that you can avail, then this new year sale is the best time for you. You can avail the EMI offers on your smartphone purchase and start with new year with a new smartphone.
OnePlus 5T (Midnight Black 6GB RAM + 64GB memory): EMI starts at Rs 1,569.
Key Features
- 6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Motorola Moto G5s Plus (Lunar Grey, 64GB): EMI starts at Rs 1,569
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Apple iPhone SE (Space Grey, 32GB): EMI starts at Rs 879
Key Features
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Black, 64GB)
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Processor
- 2/3/4GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi A/B/G/N
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4100 MAh Battery
LG V30+
Key Features
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Honor 7X (Blue, 4GB RAM + 32GB memory) : EMI starts at Rs 618
Key Features
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V7+ : EMI starts at Rs 1,045
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3225mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy J5 (New 2016 edition) : EMI starts at Rs 437
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch HD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.2 GHz Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Camera With OIS And LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi 802.11 A/B/G/N/NFC
- Bluetooth
- 3100mAh Battery
Nokia 6 (Matte Black, 32GB): EMI starts at Rs 696
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera, 1.12um sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Vivo V5s : EMI starts at Rs 760
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 3 (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM): EMI starts at Rs 760
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch 1080p IPS+ LCD Display
- 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
LG Q6 (Black, 18:9 FullVision Display) : EMI starts at Rs 618
Key Features
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform (4 x Cortex A53 1.4GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.1GHz) with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, 100-degree wide angle
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 : EMI starts at Rs 998
Key Features
- 5.7 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- NFC
- Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3600mAh Battery
Google Pixel XL (Very Silver, 128GB)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Max 2: EMI starts at Rs 159
Key Features
- 6.44-inch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 342 ppi pixel density
- 12MP primary camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
- 5MP front facing camera
- Android v7.1.1 Nougat with Miui 8 operating system
- Qualcomm snapdragon 625 octa core processor, upto 2 GHz, Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB and dual SIM (micro+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 5300mAH lithium-polymer battery
Sony Xperia R1 Plus Dual (Black) : EMI starts at Rs 683
Key Features
- 5.2-inch with 720 x 1280 pixels resolution
- 13MP primary camera
- 8MP front facing camera
- Android v7.1 Nougat operating system
- 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 2620mAH lithium-ion battery
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Dual (Black, 64GB) : EMI starts at Rs 1,236
Key Features
- 6-inch (15.24 centimeters) Full HD capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolutio
- 23MP primary camera
- 16MP front facing camera wide angle with selfie flash
- Android v7.1 Nougat operating system
- 2.3GHz + 1.6GHz Cortex-A53 Mediatek MT6757 Helio P20 octa core processor, Mali-T880MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 2700mAH lithium-ion battery
OPPO A57: EMI starts at Rs 651
Key Features
- 5.2-inch with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- 13MP primary camera with LED flass
- 16MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system
- 1.4GHz Qualcomm MSM8940 octa core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 2900mAH lithium-ion battery
Nokia 8 : EMI starts at Rs 1,759
Key Features
- 5.3-inch IPS QHD capacitive touchscreen with 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- 13MP (Colour + OIS) + 13MP (Mono) primary camera
- 13MP front facing camera
- Android v7.1.1 Nougat operating system
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa Core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM (nano+ nano) dual-standby (4G+4G); Hybrid Sim Slot
- 3090mAH lithium-ion battery; Ambient light and Fingerprint Sensors
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 : EMI starts at Rs 3,228
Key Features
- 6.3-inch QHD+ capacitive touchscreen. 1440 x 2960 resolution. 521 ppi pixel density. 18.5.9 aspect ratio
- 12MP Dual Camera with Dual OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and 8MP front facing camera with image recording, touch focus and face smile detection
- Exynos 8895 10nm octa core processor 2.3GHz + 1.7GHz. Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3300mAH lithium-ion battery