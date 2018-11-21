Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Discount offers on Apple iPhones

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
With the launch of Mobiles Bonanza sale, Flipkart has been successfully gathering its peers on large numbers to avail some devices under heavy discounts. The scheme looks greater even for iPhones which now can be acquired at greater concessional price points. Besides, these devices bring along other attractive bids that can really make you feel worth of it.
The portal has offers like no cost EMI option with better rates, fantastic exchange and cashback offers, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, extra off under special price, and 10 days replacement policy. You can get 1 year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues.
Also, you can get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts. The other interesting part that can make you fall for these iconic devices is their amazing key features. If you go on to purchase iPhone 8, you chave 7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash, A11 Bionic chip- fastest ever and more.
In the list below, we have every details about offers and key attributes of these devices which you can have a look.
19% off on Apple iPhone 8
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology
- 12MP primary camera
- 7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
- iOS 11 and iCloud operating system
- A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor
- 64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
Apple iPhone X
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
16% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery
22% off on Apple iPhone 6
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor
- 1GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single nano SIM
- 1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours
33% off on Apple iPhone 7
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen
- iOS 10.0.1, upgradable to iOS 11.2
- Apple A10 Fusion chipset
- Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2x Hurricane + 2x Zephyr)
- 32/128/256 GB
- 2 GB RAM
- 12 MP Rear camera
- 7 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
10% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery
11% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 5.5 inch Retina HD Display
- 16 GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor
- Li-Ion Battery
16% off on Apple iPhone 6s
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 4.7 inch Retina HD Display
- 16 GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M9 Motion Co-processor
- Li-Ion Battery
38% off on Apple iPhone SE
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4 inch Retina Display
- 32 GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 1.2MP Front Camera
- Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor
- Li-Ion Battery