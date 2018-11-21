Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Discount offers on Apple iPhones

With the launch of Mobiles Bonanza sale, Flipkart has been successfully gathering its peers on large numbers to avail some devices under heavy discounts. The scheme looks greater even for iPhones which now can be acquired at greater concessional price points. Besides, these devices bring along other attractive bids that can really make you feel worth of it.

The portal has offers like no cost EMI option with better rates, fantastic exchange and cashback offers, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, extra off under special price, and 10 days replacement policy. You can get 1 year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues.

Also, you can get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts. The other interesting part that can make you fall for these iconic devices is their amazing key features. If you go on to purchase iPhone 8, you chave 7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash, A11 Bionic chip- fastest ever and more.

In the list below, we have every details about offers and key attributes of these devices which you can have a look.

19% off on Apple iPhone 8 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology

12MP primary camera

7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

iOS 11 and iCloud operating system

A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor

64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery Apple iPhone X Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 16% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery 22% off on Apple iPhone 6 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus

1.2MP front facing camera

iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor

1GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single nano SIM

1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours 33% off on Apple iPhone 7 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen

iOS 10.0.1, upgradable to iOS 11.2

Apple A10 Fusion chipset

Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2x Hurricane + 2x Zephyr)

32/128/256 GB

2 GB RAM

12 MP Rear camera

7 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery 10% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With

Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery 11% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

5.5 inch Retina HD Display

16 GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor

Li-Ion Battery 16% off on Apple iPhone 6s Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

4.7 inch Retina HD Display

16 GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M9 Motion Co-processor

Li-Ion Battery 38% off on Apple iPhone SE Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

4 inch Retina Display

32 GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera

1.2MP Front Camera

Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor

Li-Ion Battery