Most affordable basic feature phones under Rs. 600 only

Many are now shifting from feature phones to smartphones. While the the transition has picked up pace in the recent years, feature phones continue take up a significant portion of mobile device sales in India.

The main reason could be the pricing factor as features phones are cheap and much affordable. But apart from the affordability, there are still a number of other reasons that people use a feature phone for. To talk about some of important ones, well, feature phones come with long battery life, usability for the elderly and visually challenged, small form factor, light weight and the handset basically provides "digital detox".

Moreover, feature phones do not need regular software updates, and do not get outdated within one, two or three years of release, these basic phones can be used for years. Having said that, features phones are capable devices that excel at calls and texts.

So if you are looking for a feature phone then we have compiled a list the cheapest handsets that are available right now. Take a look at some of the most popular non-smartphones under Rs. 600 on the market today.

