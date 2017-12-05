Most affordable basic feature phones under Rs. 600 only

Many are now shifting from feature phones to smartphones. While the the transition has picked up pace in the recent years, feature phones continue take up a significant portion of mobile device sales in India.
The main reason could be the pricing factor as features phones are cheap and much affordable. But apart from the affordability, there are still a number of other reasons that people use a feature phone for. To talk about some of important ones, well, feature phones come with long battery life, usability for the elderly and visually challenged, small form factor, light weight and the handset basically provides "digital detox".
SEE ALSO: Most trending smartphones of November 2017
Moreover, feature phones do not need regular software updates, and do not get outdated within one, two or three years of release, these basic phones can be used for years. Having said that, features phones are capable devices that excel at calls and texts.
So if you are looking for a feature phone then we have compiled a list the cheapest handsets that are available right now. Take a look at some of the most popular non-smartphones under Rs. 600 on the market today.
I Kall K71 (Yellow)
Buy At Price of Rs 399
Key Features
- 1.4 inch Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 64 MB ROM
- 0MP Rear Camera
- 1000 mAh Battery
Peace FM1 (Black & Blue)
Buy At Price of Rs 485
Key Features
- 1.8 inch Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 32 MB ROM
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 850 mAh Battery
Mymax M13 (Black & Blue)
Buy At Price of Rs 488
Key Features
- 1.8 inch Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 32 MB ROM
- 1.3MP Rear Camera
- 850 mAh Battery
Callbar M-B (White)
Buy At Price of Rs 532
Key Features
- 1.7 inch QVGA Display
- 512 MB RAM
- 250 MB ROM
- 1050 mAh Battery
Rocktel W14 (Red & Black)
Buy At Price of Rs 529
Key Features
- 1.8 inch Display
- 10 MB RAM
- 10 MB ROM
- Expandable Upto 8 GB
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 0 0 0 0 Processor Processor
- 800 mAh Battery
Callbar C63 (White)
Buy At Price of Rs 545
Key Features
- 1.7 inch Display
- 512 MB RAM
- 250 MB ROM
- 1.3MP Rear Camera
- 1050 mAh Battery
Rocktel W9 (Black & Blue)
Buy At Price of Rs 549
Key Features
- 1.8 inch Display
- 10 MB RAM
- 10 MB ROM
- Expandable Upto 8 GB
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 800 mAh Battery
DAPS 6300S (Blue & Silver)
Buy At Price of Rs 549
Key Features
- 1.8 inch Display
- 10 MB RAM
- 16 MB ROM
- 0.03MP Rear Camera
- 1000 mAh Battery
Melbon DUDE 88-2017 (White)
Buy At Price of Rs 550
Key Features
- 1.8 inch Display
- Expandable Upto 8 GB
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 950 mAh Battery
Yxtel A10 (Red)
Buy At Price of Rs 559
Key Features
- 1.8 inch Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 32 MB ROM
- 1.3MP Rear Camera
- 850 mAh Battery
Rocktel Selfie S1 (Black & Red)
Buy At Price of Rs 577
Key Features
- 1.8 inch Quarter QVGA Display
- 10 MB RAM
- 32 MB ROM
- Expandable Upto 16 GB
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 800 mAh Battery
Gfive N9 (Green)
Buy At Price of Rs 569
Key Features
- 1.8 inch Display
- 16 MB RAM
- 16 MB ROM
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 950 mAh Battery