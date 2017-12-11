Top trending smartphones of December 1st week

The trend is subjected to change and this applies to the smartphone market segment too. Well, the last week that is the first week of December witnessed several launched and many of these were trending.

The Chinese brand Xiaomi took the wraps off two highly-anticipated smartphones - the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus in its home market. These smartphones belonging to the entry-level market space are all set to go on sale tomorrow. Also, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 that is yet to be launched in the country is also being talked about a lot by many and is making the buzz for quite sometime.

The other brand that is trending is Huawei's Honor. This brand hosted a global launch event in London to launch the Honor 7X and Honor V10 smartphones and the former has also gone on sale in India on Thursday via Amazon.

These are not the only trending smartphones of the last week. So we have made of list of them below for your reference.

OPPO F5 Youth Key Features

a 6.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels

Octa Core 2.5 GHz Cortex-A53, Mediatek MT6763T Helio P23 that is coupled with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU

3 GB RAM

32 GB Storage default memory capacity

a 13 MP Camera with 1080p@30fps, Geo Tagging, HDR, Panorama

16 MP Camera selfie camera

a Non-removable Li-Ion 3200 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 19,900

Key Features

5.5 inch Full HD Display

Android Nougat 7.0 OS

3 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP Rear Camera

13MP Front Camera

Exynos Octa-Core 1.6GHz Processor

3600 mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Rumoured Key Features

5.99 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625

Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 32 GB

3 GB RAM

12 MP, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash

5 MP, 1080p

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Key Features

5.99 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625

Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 32 GB

3 GB RAM

5 MP front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi A1 Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Key Features

5.5 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

12 MP Camera

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), planned upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo); Android One

Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625

Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

5 MP

Non-removable Li-Ion 3080 mAh battery Huawei Honor 7X Key Features

5.93 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Octa-core (4x2.36 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)

64 GB, 4 GB RAM (L21) or 32/64 GB

4 GB RAM (L22) or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM (L24)

8 MP, 1080p Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3340 mAh battery OnePlus 5T Buy At Price of Rs 37,999

Key Features 6.01 inches Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)

128 GB, 8 GB RAM or 64 GB, 6 GB RAM

16 MP Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh battery Apple iPhone X Buy At Price of Rs 89,000

Key Features

5.8 inch Super Retina HD Display

64 GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera

7MP Front Camera

A11 Bionic Chip with 64-bit Architecture, Neural Engine, Embedded M11 Motion Coprocessor Processor

lithium-ion Battery Samsung Galaxy Note8 Buy At Price of Rs 67,900

Key Features

6.3 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 - USA & China

Octa-core CPU

microSD, up to 256 GB

64/128/256 GB, 6 GB RAM Huawei Mate 10 Pro Key Features

6.0 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Octa-core (4x2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

128 GB, 6 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4 GB RAM

8 MP

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery