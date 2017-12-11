Top trending smartphones of December 1st week

The trend is subjected to change and this applies to the smartphone market segment too. Well, the last week that is the first week of December witnessed several launched and many of these were trending.
The Chinese brand Xiaomi took the wraps off two highly-anticipated smartphones - the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus in its home market. These smartphones belonging to the entry-level market space are all set to go on sale tomorrow. Also, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 that is yet to be launched in the country is also being talked about a lot by many and is making the buzz for quite sometime.
The other brand that is trending is Huawei's Honor. This brand hosted a global launch event in London to launch the Honor 7X and Honor V10 smartphones and the former has also gone on sale in India on Thursday via Amazon.
These are not the only trending smartphones of the last week. So we have made of list of them below for your reference.
OPPO F5 Youth
- a 6.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels
- Octa Core 2.5 GHz Cortex-A53, Mediatek MT6763T Helio P23 that is coupled with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB Storage default memory capacity
- a 13 MP Camera with 1080p@30fps, Geo Tagging, HDR, Panorama
- 16 MP Camera selfie camera
- a Non-removable Li-Ion 3200 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
- 5.5 inch Full HD Display
- Android Nougat 7.0 OS
- 3 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 13MP Front Camera
- Exynos Octa-Core 1.6GHz Processor
- 3600 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- 5.99 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
- Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
- 64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 32 GB
- 3 GB RAM
- 12 MP, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash
- 5 MP, 1080p
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus
- 5.99 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
- Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
- 64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 32 GB
- 3 GB RAM
- 5 MP front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi A1
- 5.5 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- 12 MP Camera
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), planned upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo); Android One
- Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
- Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
- 5 MP
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3080 mAh battery
Huawei Honor 7X
- 5.93 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Octa-core (4x2.36 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
- 64 GB, 4 GB RAM (L21) or 32/64 GB
- 4 GB RAM (L22) or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM (L24)
- 8 MP, 1080p Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3340 mAh battery
OnePlus 5T
- 6.01 inches Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
- Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
- 128 GB, 8 GB RAM or 64 GB, 6 GB RAM
- 16 MP Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh battery
Apple iPhone X
- 5.8 inch Super Retina HD Display
- 64 GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera
- 7MP Front Camera
- A11 Bionic Chip with 64-bit Architecture, Neural Engine, Embedded M11 Motion Coprocessor Processor
- lithium-ion Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note8
- 6.3 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 - USA & China
- Octa-core CPU
- microSD, up to 256 GB
- 64/128/256 GB, 6 GB RAM
Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- 6.0 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Octa-core (4x2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
- 128 GB, 6 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
- 8 MP
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery