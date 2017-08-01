Top Samsung smartphones powered by Android Nougat to buy In India

Although many manufacturers, especially Chinese ones have entered the Indian smartphone market today, Samsung still remains the most preferred brand in the country. Not only India, the Samsung is the world's top smartphone manufacturer.
Anyway, the topic of our discussion will be the Android Nougat run Samsung smartphones that are available in India. As most of you know, Android Nougat has brought in a slew of changes and new features. It offers support for split screen multitasking or multi-window mode. This split screen view allows for more than one apps to be arranged in the said mode.
Other than that, the addition of the Quick Reply feature will let users reply from the notification bar itself without opening any app. The Android Nougat run devices also have a better battery life and overall performance.
So now that you know the advantages of Android Nougat run smartphones, scroll down to know the top Samsung smartphone powered by the OS to buy in India.
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 20,290
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
Buy At Price of Rs 11,490
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On Max
Buy At Price of Rs 16,900
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
Buy At Price of Rs 17,900
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD PLS TFT LCD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 128GB
Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
Buy At Price of Rs 57,900
Key Features
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery