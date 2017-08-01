Top Samsung smartphones powered by Android Nougat to buy In India

Although many manufacturers, especially Chinese ones have entered the Indian smartphone market today, Samsung still remains the most preferred brand in the country. Not only India, the Samsung is the world's top smartphone manufacturer.

Anyway, the topic of our discussion will be the Android Nougat run Samsung smartphones that are available in India. As most of you know, Android Nougat has brought in a slew of changes and new features. It offers support for split screen multitasking or multi-window mode. This split screen view allows for more than one apps to be arranged in the said mode.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 smartphones with high-speed 2.45 GHz CPU

Other than that, the addition of the Quick Reply feature will let users reply from the notification bar itself without opening any app. The Android Nougat run devices also have a better battery life and overall performance.

So now that you know the advantages of Android Nougat run smartphones, scroll down to know the top Samsung smartphone powered by the OS to buy in India.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 20,290

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt Buy At Price of Rs 11,490

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On Max Buy At Price of Rs 16,900

Key Features

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Buy At Price of Rs 17,900

Key Features

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD PLS TFT LCD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 128GB Buy At Price of Rs 64,900

Key Features 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Buy At Price of Rs 57,900

Key Features

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Buy At Price of Rs

Key Features 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery