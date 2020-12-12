Top Selling Smartphones In India 2020

There has been a major spike in smartphone shipments in the past few years. And not just Chinese smartphone makers but others have also grabbed the audience with their products. In this article, we have compiled a list of the highest-selling smartphones of 2020. Let's have a look:

Apple iPhone 11 Series

Apple introduced the flagship iPhone 11 series towards the end of 2019. The Cupertino giant had introduced the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max in this series. According to several reports online, all the models in the iPhone 11 series topped the charts when it comes to the highest selling smartphones in India. Apple has sold over 37 million units of the standard iPhone 11 since its launch in India; followed by the iPhone 11 Pro whose sold units crossed over 6 million in the country.

Apple iPhone XR, iPhone SE

Apple's previous generation smartphone, i.e, the iPhone XR is also on the list of most sold smartphones in the year 2020. While the handset was announced back in 2018, it has been one of the most popular choices amongst Indian consumers both o 2019 and 2020 consecutively. Similarly, the iPhone SE which is the most compact iPhone which you can get today in the market has been the highest selling smartphone ever since its launch. The secret to the success of both these units in India is their affordable price tag. You get the Apple labeled smartphone under Rs. 50,000 price mark. This low-end pricing gave an edge to both these Apple units an edge over the Android devices.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

While we are talking of most sold premium smartphones, how can Samsung be left behind? The company's Galaxy S20 series was announced earlier this year. It comprises the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra besides the standard Galaxy S20. The Galaxy S20 Plus took the crown for the highest-selling premium smartphone in India in 2020. The unit crossed over the 3.5 million marks in sales in Q1 2020. The device is packed with top-notch hardware such as a Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Exynos 990 5G processor.

Samsung Galaxy A51

The Samsung Galaxy A51 remained the highest selling smartphone in 2020. Thanks to the capable mid-range hardware and pocket-friendly pricing, this smartphone logged the maximum number of sales this year in India. The company has sold over 11 million of the Galaxy A51 in 2020 in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series

It isn't a surprise that the mid-range affordable lineup by the Chinese company Xiaomi comes in the list of most sold smartphones this year. The Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro are amongst the most sold Android mid-tier smartphones in the Indian market. This series was announced back in 2019 and its shipment has crossed the 30 million mark since then. The company has also introduced its successor in the form of Redmi Note 9. The new lineup also grabbed a good user base in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Series

Xiaomi has been popular amongst consumers looking for affordable smartphones. The Redmi 8 series is one good example of the company's orientation in the budget segment. Both the Redmi 8A and the Redmi 8 have crossed the 7 million mark in terms of sale.