Just In
- 48 min ago Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Storage, Color Variants Revealed; Ultra Variant S Pen To Come As Optional Accessory
-
- 49 min ago Upcoming Nubia Red Magic Smartphone To Don Color Changing Rear Panel: Report
- 1 hr ago Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop Powered By Intel To Launch Soon In India
- 1 hr ago Most Under-Rated Features Of iPhone That No One Talks About
Don't Miss
- News Northeast Delhi riots accused alleges he has not been given food in jail
- Finance Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: All You Need To Know About Tax Benefits
- Movies Bigg Boss 14: Aly, Nikki, Rakhi Enter The House, Abhinav Learns About Kavita's Allegations
- Sports Rumour Has It: Man Utd and Man City battle for Dortmund's Haaland, Szoboszlai set to join Leipzig
- Automobiles Toyota Fortuner TRD Discontinued In India: Removed From Company Website
- Lifestyle Top 15 Awesome Date Outfits For Men Inspired By Top Hollywood Actors; Pick Your Favourite
- Education Indian Coast Guard Select List Of Assistant Commandants 01/2021 SRD Batch AC121 Released
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Meghalaya In December
Top Selling Smartphones In India 2020
The Indian market also has several players that have been introducing smartphones proactively. A major chunk is undeniably dominated by then Chinese brands. However, brands like Samsung, Apple Google, and others have been competing well against the Chinese rivals and are popular not just in the global market but amongst the Indian audience as well.
There has been a major spike in smartphone shipments in the past few years. And not just Chinese smartphone makers but others have also grabbed the audience with their products. In this article, we have compiled a list of the highest-selling smartphones of 2020. Let's have a look:
Apple iPhone 11 Series
Apple introduced the flagship iPhone 11 series towards the end of 2019. The Cupertino giant had introduced the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max in this series. According to several reports online, all the models in the iPhone 11 series topped the charts when it comes to the highest selling smartphones in India. Apple has sold over 37 million units of the standard iPhone 11 since its launch in India; followed by the iPhone 11 Pro whose sold units crossed over 6 million in the country.
Apple iPhone XR, iPhone SE
Apple's previous generation smartphone, i.e, the iPhone XR is also on the list of most sold smartphones in the year 2020. While the handset was announced back in 2018, it has been one of the most popular choices amongst Indian consumers both o 2019 and 2020 consecutively. Similarly, the iPhone SE which is the most compact iPhone which you can get today in the market has been the highest selling smartphone ever since its launch. The secret to the success of both these units in India is their affordable price tag. You get the Apple labeled smartphone under Rs. 50,000 price mark. This low-end pricing gave an edge to both these Apple units an edge over the Android devices.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
While we are talking of most sold premium smartphones, how can Samsung be left behind? The company's Galaxy S20 series was announced earlier this year. It comprises the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra besides the standard Galaxy S20. The Galaxy S20 Plus took the crown for the highest-selling premium smartphone in India in 2020. The unit crossed over the 3.5 million marks in sales in Q1 2020. The device is packed with top-notch hardware such as a Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Exynos 990 5G processor.
Samsung Galaxy A51
The Samsung Galaxy A51 remained the highest selling smartphone in 2020. Thanks to the capable mid-range hardware and pocket-friendly pricing, this smartphone logged the maximum number of sales this year in India. The company has sold over 11 million of the Galaxy A51 in 2020 in the Indian market.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series
It isn't a surprise that the mid-range affordable lineup by the Chinese company Xiaomi comes in the list of most sold smartphones this year. The Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro are amongst the most sold Android mid-tier smartphones in the Indian market. This series was announced back in 2019 and its shipment has crossed the 30 million mark since then. The company has also introduced its successor in the form of Redmi Note 9. The new lineup also grabbed a good user base in the country.
Xiaomi Redmi 8 Series
Xiaomi has been popular amongst consumers looking for affordable smartphones. The Redmi 8 series is one good example of the company's orientation in the budget segment. Both the Redmi 8A and the Redmi 8 have crossed the 7 million mark in terms of sale.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
95,000
-
17,999
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470