Top Smartphones Deals At Amazon Prime Day Sale To Check Out: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, iQOO Neo 6, And More

Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 is the talk of the town. If you're looking to buy anything, Amazon Prime Day is the best place to head to as you can get whopping discount deals. Of course, you would need to have Prime membership to get these benefits and discounts. Amazon Prime Day is also offering some of the best deals on top smartphones. Here are some of the top smartphone deals on Amazon Prime Day that you can't miss.

The upcoming Amazon Prime Day is offering the lowest price on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. This is one of the best deals on a new OnePlus smartphone. Buyers can also check out deals on the iQOO Neo Z6, which is considered to be the best in the segment with its gaming features.

If you're looking for something that's affordable and fits your budget, Amazon Prime Day is offering just the right device for this. The Amazon Prime Day sale will have exciting offers on Redmi Note 11. It is also offering a great price on the Redmi Note 10T. Similarly, buyers can get exciting offerings on Realme Narzo 50A.

What's more, the Amazon Prime Day sale is offering a great price discount on the Tecno Spark 9 smartphone. Plus, it also has some of the best offers on the Tecno Camon 19. One can also check out the best price deal on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G at the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Lowest Price On OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Key Specs 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Best Ever Offers On iQoo Neo 6

Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery Existing Offers On Redmi Note 11

Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Great Price On Tecno Spark 9

Expected Key Specs 6.6 inches (16.51 cm) display

Android v12 operating system

Octa-core CPU

11 GB of RAM

128 GB of inbuilt storage

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Great Price On Redmi Note 10T

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Best Offers On Tecno Comon 19

Key Specs 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with XOS

64MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP AI camera, Quad LED flash

16MP front camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack

Dimensions: 166.63×74.37×8.30mm

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Existing Offers On Realme Narzo 50A

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Best Ever Price On Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Key Specs 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 1280 Octa-Core with 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery

