Top Smartphones Deals At Amazon Prime Day Sale To Check Out: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, iQOO Neo 6, And More
Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 is the talk of the town. If you're looking to buy anything, Amazon Prime Day is the best place to head to as you can get whopping discount deals. Of course, you would need to have Prime membership to get these benefits and discounts. Amazon Prime Day is also offering some of the best deals on top smartphones. Here are some of the top smartphone deals on Amazon Prime Day that you can't miss.
The upcoming Amazon Prime Day is offering the lowest price on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. This is one of the best deals on a new OnePlus smartphone. Buyers can also check out deals on the iQOO Neo Z6, which is considered to be the best in the segment with its gaming features.
If you're looking for something that's affordable and fits your budget, Amazon Prime Day is offering just the right device for this. The Amazon Prime Day sale will have exciting offers on Redmi Note 11. It is also offering a great price on the Redmi Note 10T. Similarly, buyers can get exciting offerings on Realme Narzo 50A.
What's more, the Amazon Prime Day sale is offering a great price discount on the Tecno Spark 9 smartphone. Plus, it also has some of the best offers on the Tecno Camon 19. One can also check out the best price deal on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G at the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Lowest Price On OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
Click Here For Amazon Prime Day Deals
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Best Ever Offers On iQoo Neo 6
Click Here for Amazon Prime Day Deals
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery
Existing Offers On Redmi Note 11
Click Here for Amazon Prime Day Deals
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Great Price On Tecno Spark 9
Click Here for Amazon Prime Day Deals
Expected Key Specs
- 6.6 inches (16.51 cm) display
- Android v12 operating system
- Octa-core CPU
- 11 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of inbuilt storage
- 5,000 mAh battery
Great Price On Redmi Note 10T
Click Here for Amazon Prime Day Deals
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
Best Offers On Tecno Comon 19
Click Here for Amazon Prime Day Deals
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with XOS
- 64MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP AI camera, Quad LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Dimensions: 166.63×74.37×8.30mm
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Existing Offers On Realme Narzo 50A
Click Here for Amazon Prime Day Deals
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Best Ever Price On Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Click Here for Amazon Prime Day Deals
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 1280 Octa-Core with 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
