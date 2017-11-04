Top smartphones launched last week: iPhone X, Redmi Y1, HTC U11+, Nokia 2 and more

This week has been quite exciting when it comes to smartphone releases. We saw some of the best smartphones make their way into the market of which some received overwhelming response.
Apple iPhone X, as expected, stole the thunder of all the major smartphones from several brands. People waiting in line to get the first model of every new Apple device now seems to be a custom which was certainly repeated for the iPhone X.
Xiaomi also came up with a couple of smartphones that try to bend the rules for devices in the sub 10K price segment. The Redmi Y1 is Xiaomi's first selfie centric smartphone which is here to make some good numbers.
Several other smartphone brands introduced best in the segment devices that we have listed down for you. Best smartphones from every price segment have been listed so that you do not have to go through trouble of looking them up.
Have a look:
Apple iPhone X
Buy At Price of Rs 89,00
Key Features
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Y1
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLOASS
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
HTC U11+
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I
- Nano SIM
- 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3930mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0
HTC U11 Life
Buy At Price of Rs 28,000
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android One 8.0 (Oreo) / HTC Sense U.I with Android 7.1 Nougat (USA)
- upgradeable to Android 8.0 Oreo
- Nano SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0
Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, 450 nits brightness, 1000: 1 Contrast ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 2
Buy At Price of Rs 7,500
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Splash proof (IP52)
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Razer Phone
Key Features
- 5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android Oreo
- 12MP camera with f/1.75 wide-angle lens and 13MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+
Coolpad Cool Play 6 Sheen Black
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear camera cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery
OPPO R11s
- 6.01-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, secondary 20MP camera, f/1.7 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3205mAh (typical) / 3120mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash Charging
OPPO R11s Plus
- 6.43 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP+20MP Camera With Dual Tone Flash
- 20MP Selfie Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4000 MAh Battery
OPPO F5
Buy At Price of Rs 24,990
Key Features
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
Honor Holly 4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform (4 x Cortex A53 1.4GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.1GHz) with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, 1.25μm pixel size
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery
Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie
Buy At Price of Rs 4,890
Key Features
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.1 GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2300mAh battery
itel S21
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.1 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek processor with 400 MHz Mali-T860 MP1 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 2MP + 5MP dual front-facing cameras with LED Flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2700mAh battery
Airtel/Celkon to launch 4G smartphone
Buy At Price of Rs. 1,349
Key Features
- 4-inch (800 × 480 pixels) WVGA touch screen display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 3.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1500mAh battery