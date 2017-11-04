Top smartphones launched last week: iPhone X, Redmi Y1, HTC U11+, Nokia 2 and more

This week has been quite exciting when it comes to smartphone releases. We saw some of the best smartphones make their way into the market of which some received overwhelming response.

Apple iPhone X, as expected, stole the thunder of all the major smartphones from several brands. People waiting in line to get the first model of every new Apple device now seems to be a custom which was certainly repeated for the iPhone X.

Xiaomi also came up with a couple of smartphones that try to bend the rules for devices in the sub 10K price segment. The Redmi Y1 is Xiaomi's first selfie centric smartphone which is here to make some good numbers.

Several other smartphone brands introduced best in the segment devices that we have listed down for you. Best smartphones from every price segment have been listed so that you do not have to go through trouble of looking them up.

Have a look:

Apple iPhone X Buy At Price of Rs 89,00

Key Features

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Buy At Price of Rs 8,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLOASS

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery HTC U11+ Key Features 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I

Nano SIM

12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3930mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0 HTC U11 Life Buy At Price of Rs 28,000

Key Features

5.2-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android One 8.0 (Oreo) / HTC Sense U.I with Android 7.1 Nougat (USA)

upgradeable to Android 8.0 Oreo

Nano SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0 Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, 450 nits brightness, 1000: 1 Contrast ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 2 Buy At Price of Rs 7,500

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display protection

1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Splash proof (IP52)

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery Razer Phone Key Features

5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

8GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android Oreo

12MP camera with f/1.75 wide-angle lens and 13MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Coolpad Cool Play 6 Sheen Black Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP dual rear camera cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery OPPO R11s Key Features

6.01-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, secondary 20MP camera, f/1.7 aperture

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3205mAh (typical) / 3120mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash Charging OPPO R11s Plus Key Features

6.43 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP+20MP Camera With Dual Tone Flash

20MP Selfie Camera

Fingerprint

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

4000 MAh Battery OPPO F5 Buy At Price of Rs 24,990

Key Features

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery Honor Holly 4 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 13,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform (4 x Cortex A53 1.4GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.1GHz) with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, 1.25μm pixel size

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie Buy At Price of Rs 4,890

Key Features

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display

1.1 GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2300mAh battery itel S21 Buy At Price of Rs 5,999

Key Features

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.1 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek processor with 400 MHz Mali-T860 MP1 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

2MP + 5MP dual front-facing cameras with LED Flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

2700mAh battery Airtel/Celkon to launch 4G smartphone Buy At Price of Rs. 1,349

Key Features 4-inch (800 × 480 pixels) WVGA touch screen display

1.3 GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

Dual SIM

3.2MP rear camera with LED flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

1500mAh battery