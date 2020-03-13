ENGLISH

    Top Ten Highest Selling Smartphone In The World

    By
    |

    Every month brands launch smartphones with an interesting set of features with an appealing price tag. However, not every phone gets a good response from the general audience. Based on features, specifications, and affordability, people choose one device over others.

    These Are Highest Selling Smartphones In The World
     

    Here is the list of the top ten best-selling smartphones in 2019 in the world according to the report from Counterpoint.

    Currently, the Apple iPhone XR is the highest selling smartphone in the world. It is also the most affordable iPhone with Face ID support. Just like the high-end iPhone models, it does support wireless charging and also comes with IP rating for water and dust resistance.

    The second best selling phone in the world is also an iPhone -- the iPhone 11 Pro, which is a bit expensive compared to the iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 is also one of the first iPhones to ship with triple camera setup and is also one of the best camera smartphones.

    The Samsung Galaxy A50 is in the third best selling smartphone in the world, which is a mid-tier Android smartphone from Samsung. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A10 is in the fourth position, which is a super affordable smartphone from Samsung.

    Oppo with its A5 smartphone takes the fifth position in the best selling smartphones in the world chart. It is followed by the iPhone 8, which is again an upper mid-range iPhone and the last one to come with a Touch ID. The Samsung Galaxy A20 is the 7th best selling smartphone in the world, which is followed by the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, the highest-end Apple iPhone.

    The 9th best selling smartphone in the world is also an iPhone -- the iPhone 7, which is a couple of years old. The last device in the chart of the best selling smartphone in the world is occupied by the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is also considered as one of the most loved smartphones in the US.

    Apple iPhone XR

    Apple iPhone XR

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 12
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
    • 7MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    iPhone 11

    iPhone 11

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 13
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera
    • 12MP front camera
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    iPhone 11 Pro
     

    iPhone 11 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A10

    Samsung Galaxy A10

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery
    Oppo A5

    Oppo A5

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
    iPhone 8

    iPhone 8

    Key Specs

    • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
    • Force Touch Technology
    • 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water & Dust Resistant
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Samsung Galaxy A20

    Samsung Galaxy A20

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery
    iPhone 7

    iPhone 7

    Key Specs

    • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
    • Force Touch Technology
    • 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance
    Apple iPhone XS Max

    Apple iPhone XS Max

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
    • Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
    • 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
