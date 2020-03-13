Top Ten Highest Selling Smartphone In The World

Here is the list of the top ten best-selling smartphones in 2019 in the world according to the report from Counterpoint.

Currently, the Apple iPhone XR is the highest selling smartphone in the world. It is also the most affordable iPhone with Face ID support. Just like the high-end iPhone models, it does support wireless charging and also comes with IP rating for water and dust resistance.

The second best selling phone in the world is also an iPhone -- the iPhone 11 Pro, which is a bit expensive compared to the iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 is also one of the first iPhones to ship with triple camera setup and is also one of the best camera smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 is in the third best selling smartphone in the world, which is a mid-tier Android smartphone from Samsung. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A10 is in the fourth position, which is a super affordable smartphone from Samsung.

Oppo with its A5 smartphone takes the fifth position in the best selling smartphones in the world chart. It is followed by the iPhone 8, which is again an upper mid-range iPhone and the last one to come with a Touch ID. The Samsung Galaxy A20 is the 7th best selling smartphone in the world, which is followed by the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, the highest-end Apple iPhone.

The 9th best selling smartphone in the world is also an iPhone -- the iPhone 7, which is a couple of years old. The last device in the chart of the best selling smartphone in the world is occupied by the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is also considered as one of the most loved smartphones in the US.

Apple iPhone XR

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

iPhone 11

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera

12MP front camera

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

iPhone 11 Pro

Key Specs



5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A10

Key Specs



6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery

Oppo A5

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

iPhone 8

Key Specs



4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Key Specs



6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy A20

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery

iPhone 7

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Apple iPhone XS Max

Key Specs

