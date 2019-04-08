Most trending smartphones of last week: Samsung Galaxy A50, Huawei P30 Pro, Nokia X71 and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Last week was flooded with some newly launched as well as previously launched devices and gadgets, for which users had still been under the positive influence. Due to which, the increase in sales has been increasing more. We've mentioned a list of some smartphones which will take you by surprise due to the features they are coming with.

These handsets sport crisp and vivid display, great camera performance, powerful and capacious battery backup which comes with quick charging support(related version), and more. Some of them are available in at least two variants, which eventually offers an option to invest less amount of money for the favorably chosen variant.

Some of them come with highly generalized camera sensor in the form of a 48MP which comes with a Quad Bayer filter and a relatively bright f/1.8 aperture on its Zeiss optics- which together offers a highly rich and detailed image.

Some of the devices that you can look forward to purchasing after recommending our list are- Samsung Galaxy A50, Huawei P30 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Samsung Galaxy A70, Nokia X71, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera and 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Huawei P30 Pro Key Specs 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Key Specs 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

4000mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A70 Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery Nokia X71 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2316 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.3:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1:1400 contrast ratio, 500 nits brightness, 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Huawei P30 Key Specs 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 color gamut

Huawei Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual SIM

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Water and dust resistant (IP53)

Dual 4G VoLTE

3650mAh (typical) battery Huawei P30 lite Key Specs 6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy M30 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Key Specs 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

4100 MAh Battery