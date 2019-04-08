TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Most trending smartphones of last week: Samsung Galaxy A50, Huawei P30 Pro, Nokia X71 and more
Last week was flooded with some newly launched as well as previously launched devices and gadgets, for which users had still been under the positive influence. Due to which, the increase in sales has been increasing more. We've mentioned a list of some smartphones which will take you by surprise due to the features they are coming with.
These handsets sport crisp and vivid display, great camera performance, powerful and capacious battery backup which comes with quick charging support(related version), and more. Some of them are available in at least two variants, which eventually offers an option to invest less amount of money for the favorably chosen variant.
Some of them come with highly generalized camera sensor in the form of a 48MP which comes with a Quad Bayer filter and a relatively bright f/1.8 aperture on its Zeiss optics- which together offers a highly rich and detailed image.
Some of the devices that you can look forward to purchasing after recommending our list are- Samsung Galaxy A50, Huawei P30 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Samsung Galaxy A70, Nokia X71, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, and more.
Samsung Galaxy A50
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera and 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei P30 Pro
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A70
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia X71
- 6.39-inch (2316 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.3:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1:1400 contrast ratio, 500 nits brightness, 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei P30
- 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 color gamut
- Huawei Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual SIM
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Water and dust resistant (IP53)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3650mAh (typical) battery
Huawei P30 lite
Key Specs
- 6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M30
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4100 MAh Battery