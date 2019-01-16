Top trending smartphones of last week: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Galaxy M30, Galaxy S8 and more

You will be surprised for the umpteenth time to know that the spellbound created by a few devices and gadgets in the last week, has currently taken an addictive approach amongst the peers. As such, many users have already purchased them. While some are on the verge for their purchasing.

They have been following some technical sections for the reviews of these top featured smartphones, following which they would buy. Considering this part of yours- we have prepared a collection of such handsets which not only guides you with perfect configuration and features but also shows the accurate number of such anticipated handsets.

These phones come with several amazing features. They come with FHD+ display, waterdrop like notched display, use of Android Pie based on the latest MIUI skin- that has plenty of new interesting features, and much bigger battery.

While a couple of devices from Samsung, especially the M series- are the first phones to feature new cut out display designs, Infinity-U and Infinity-V. As a whole, each handset comes with the much better camera set up which is AI based. Even performance wise, these handsets won't let you feel sluggish.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4 Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy M30 Key Specs

6.38 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Octa-core

64 GB, 4 GB RAM

13 MP + 5MP + 5MP rear camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 9 Key Specs

6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)

Octa-core

256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6/8 GB RAM

48 MP + 12MP rear camera

24 MP Front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

2.2GHz Octa-Core processor

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Huawei Y9 (2019) Best Price of Huawei Y9 (2019)

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A8s Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8s

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 10MP and 5MP camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with adaptive fast charging Huawei nova 4 Best Price of Huawei nova 4

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2310 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0.1.

Dual SIM

48MP (1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor) / 20MP rear camera and secondary 16MP + 2MP depth of field camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Xiaomi Poco F1 Best Price of Xiaomi Poco F1

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S8

Key Specs 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery