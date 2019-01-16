Top trending smartphones of last week: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Galaxy M30, Galaxy S8 and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
You will be surprised for the umpteenth time to know that the spellbound created by a few devices and gadgets in the last week, has currently taken an addictive approach amongst the peers. As such, many users have already purchased them. While some are on the verge for their purchasing.
They have been following some technical sections for the reviews of these top featured smartphones, following which they would buy. Considering this part of yours- we have prepared a collection of such handsets which not only guides you with perfect configuration and features but also shows the accurate number of such anticipated handsets.
These phones come with several amazing features. They come with FHD+ display, waterdrop like notched display, use of Android Pie based on the latest MIUI skin- that has plenty of new interesting features, and much bigger battery.
While a couple of devices from Samsung, especially the M series- are the first phones to feature new cut out display designs, Infinity-U and Infinity-V. As a whole, each handset comes with the much better camera set up which is AI based. Even performance wise, these handsets won't let you feel sluggish.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M30
Key Specs
- 6.38 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Octa-core
- 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
- 13 MP + 5MP + 5MP rear camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 9
Key Specs
- 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
- Octa-core
- 256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6/8 GB RAM
- 48 MP + 12MP rear camera
- 24 MP Front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Huawei Y9 (2019)
Best Price of Huawei Y9 (2019)
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A8s
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8s
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 10MP and 5MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with adaptive fast charging
Huawei nova 4
Best Price of Huawei nova 4
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2310 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0.1.
- Dual SIM
- 48MP (1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor) / 20MP rear camera and secondary 16MP + 2MP depth of field camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Poco F1
Best Price of Xiaomi Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S8
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery